Roundup of candidates for Dodge County's primary election
View Comments

Roundup of candidates for Dodge County's primary election

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Monday was the deadline for non-incumbents to file for Nebraska’s primary election, which is set for May 12.

Following are the names of candidates who have filed in Dodge County:

Fremont Public Schools Board of Education: David A. Fachman, Todd Hansen, Jon C. Ludvigsen, Pamela Murphy, Terry L. Sorensen.

Logan View School District Board of Education: Carrie Beacom, Chad M. Christianson, Kurtis Clausen, B.J. Reynolds, Jeff Wacker.

North Bend Central Public School District Board of Education: Francis J. Emanuel, Bob Feurer, R. Douglas Hoops, Brandon Johnson, Andy Swanson, Karrie Van Nortwick, Heidi Widick.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools Board of Education: Donald J. Beck, Daniel K. Beerbohm, Malia Nemecek, Laura K. Schnoor.

Dodge County Supervisor – District 2: Greg Beam, Oscar Duran.

Dodge County Supervisor – District 4: David W. Saalfeld, Terry Synovec, Pat Tawney.

Dodge County Supervisor – District 6: Dan M. Weddle.

Fremont City Council – Ward 1: Vern Gibson, Steven Ray, Paul Von Behren.

Fremont City Council – Ward 2: Susan M. Jacobus, Dev Sookram.

Fremont City Council – Ward 3: Michael D. Kuhns.

Fremont City Council – Ward 4: Diane L. Brown, Donald Cunningham, Sally Ganem, James Hartkorn, Janet K. Larsen.

Mayor of Fremont: Jim Bloom, Glen Ellis, Isaac Paden, Joey Spellerberg.

Hooper City Council: Nick Johnson.

Mayor of Hooper: Bruce Cate.

North Bend City Council: Bart Bosco, Alex M. Legge.

Scribner City Council: Mike Baumert, Joseph R. Wolfgram.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News