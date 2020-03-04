Roundup of candidates for Dodge County's primary election

Monday was the deadline for non-incumbents to file for Nebraska’s primary election, which is set for May 12.
Following are the names of candidates who have filed in Dodge County:
Fremont Public Schools Board of Education: David A. Fachman, Todd Hansen, Jon C. Ludvigsen, Pamela Murphy, Terry L. Sorensen.
Logan View School District Board of Education: Carrie Beacom, Chad M. Christianson, Kurtis Clausen, B.J. Reynolds, Jeff Wacker.
North Bend Central Public School District Board of Education: Francis J. Emanuel, Bob Feurer, R. Douglas Hoops, Brandon Johnson, Andy Swanson, Karrie Van Nortwick, Heidi Widick.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools Board of Education: Donald J. Beck, Daniel K. Beerbohm, Malia Nemecek, Laura K. Schnoor.
Dodge County Supervisor – District 2: Greg Beam, Oscar Duran.
Dodge County Supervisor – District 4: David W. Saalfeld, Terry Synovec, Pat Tawney.
You have free articles remaining.
Dodge County Supervisor – District 6: Dan M. Weddle.
Fremont City Council – Ward 1: Vern Gibson, Steven Ray, Paul Von Behren.
Fremont City Council – Ward 2: Susan M. Jacobus, Dev Sookram.
Fremont City Council – Ward 3: Michael D. Kuhns.
Fremont City Council – Ward 4: Diane L. Brown, Donald Cunningham, Sally Ganem, James Hartkorn, Janet K. Larsen.
Mayor of Fremont: Jim Bloom, Glen Ellis, Isaac Paden, Joey Spellerberg.
Hooper City Council: Nick Johnson.
Mayor of Hooper: Bruce Cate.
North Bend City Council: Bart Bosco, Alex M. Legge.
Scribner City Council: Mike Baumert, Joseph R. Wolfgram.