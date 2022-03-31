 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schuler files for township board

  • Updated
Local News

Mike W. Schuler of Hooper has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.

Schuler is a candidate for the Everett Township Board.

Township boards do not appear on the primary ballot, therefore, incumbent candidates have until July 15 to file for the general election. New candidates have until Aug. 1 to file.

