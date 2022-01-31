 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scribner mayor seeking re-election

Kenneth W. Thomas is seeking re-election as Scribner’s mayor.

Thomas submitted his filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Jan. 28.

Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 10 and the general election is Nov. 8.

