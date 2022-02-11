 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second candidate files for District 3 Board of Supervisors seat

Dodge County Board

A second candidate has entered the race to represent District 3 on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

Joe Wolfgram of Scribner submitted his candidate filing form on Friday to the Dodge County Clerk.

Lon L. Strand of Hooper currently represents District 3 and has previously filed his candidacy for the board. Both Wolfgram and Strand are Republicans.

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10.

