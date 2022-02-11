Second candidate files for District 3 Board of Supervisors seat

A second candidate has entered the race to represent District 3 on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
Joe Wolfgram of Scribner submitted his candidate filing form on Friday to the Dodge County Clerk.
Lon L. Strand of Hooper currently represents District 3 and has previously filed his candidacy for the board. Both Wolfgram and Strand are Republicans.
Nebraska’s primary election is May 10.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today