Spellerberg, Ellis advance to general election in Fremont mayoral race

In an April interview with the Tribune, Spellerberg said he was excited about the opportunity to run for mayor. He said listening intently, committing to the greater good and having a strong vision for the future are some of the necessary requirements he possesses that makes him a strong candidate. “I’m listening intently to both sides, and I have to be decisive,” he said. “You make decisions and you have a vision to lead a community. To me, that’s what I’ll bring as mayor and I’m excited for the opportunity.” Ellis said he became good friends with Paden leading into the primary. He knew the race between him and Paden would be neck and neck. “I gained a lot of respect for him and he’s a good man,” Ellis said. “It was kind of hard for me because I was competing against him. I wanted him to succeed as much as me.” Ellis said the slim 79-vote margin that separated him from Paden means he’s going to have a busy summer leading to the general election in November. “Nothing really changes, I want to be someone that focuses on the people of Fremont,” he said. “I’m all about business and I understand business. I believe there should be a smart way to grow Fremont, not just growth for growth’s sake. This is a very special town and I know it means a lot to me.”