Spellerberg opens up large lead while Ellis, Paden neck-in-neck following early voting tally
Spellerberg opens up large lead while Ellis, Paden neck-in-neck following early voting tally

2020 Fremont mayoral candidates

The 2020 Fremont mayoral candidates clockwise from top left: Glen Ellis, Joey Spellerberg, Isaac Paden and Jim Bloom.

 Tony Gray

Joey Spellerberg and Glen Ellis lead the four mayoral candidates looking to become the first new face to become mayor in a decade with votes still being tallied. 

Spellerberg and Ellis received 2,440 and 1,100 votes, respectively. Candidates Jim Bloom and Isaac Paden received 224 and 1,036 votes, respectively. These numbers represent early voting numbers only, as the final results are still being tallied by the Dodge County Election Commission as of 11:30 p.m.

One of the four candidates will fill the mayoral seat currently occupied by Mayor Scott Getzschman. Getzschman announced he would not run for election in December after holding the seat since 2010. 

Spellerberg said he was grateful for the support from the community and looks forward to the general election.

"I’m very grateful for all the support," he said. "A campaign like this is a team effort. I love Fremont and all the people here. I'm looking forward to the general election and working extremely hard, while doing things with service and integrity. I'm grateful for the support and looking forward to the general election."

In an April interview with the Tribune, Spellerberg said he was excited about the opportunity to run for mayor.
 
He said listening intently, committing to the greater good and having a strong vision for the future are some of the necessary requirements he possesses that makes him a strong candidate.
 “I’m listening intently to both sides, and I have to be decisive,” he said. “You make decisions and you have a vision to lead a community. To me, that’s what I’ll bring as mayor and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
 
 
 
 
 
 
