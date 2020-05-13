Spellerberg opens up large lead while Ellis, Paden neck-in-neck following early voting tally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joey Spellerberg and Glen Ellis lead the four mayoral candidates looking to become the first new face to become mayor in a decade with votes still being tallied.

Spellerberg and Ellis received 2,440 and 1,100 votes, respectively. Candidates Jim Bloom and Isaac Paden received 224 and 1,036 votes, respectively. These numbers represent early voting numbers only, as the final results are still being tallied by the Dodge County Election Commission as of 11:30 p.m.

One of the four candidates will fill the mayoral seat currently occupied by Mayor Scott Getzschman. Getzschman announced he would not run for election in December after holding the seat since 2010.

Spellerberg said he was grateful for the support from the community and looks forward to the general election.