Strand files as candidate for board of supervisors

Lon L. Strand of Hooper is seeking to maintain his seat on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
Strand, a Republican, filed as a candidate on Wednesday. He serves District 3.
The primary election is set for May 10.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
