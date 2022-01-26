 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strand files as candidate for board of supervisors

Dodge County Board of Supervisors

Lon L. Strand of Hooper is seeking to maintain his seat on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

Strand, a Republican, filed as a candidate on Wednesday. He serves District 3.

The primary election is set for May 10.

