Summary of unofficial election results for Dodge County

Fremont voters will see some new faces among their government leaders after Tuesday’s Midterm Election.

Locally, Pam Hopkins became the first woman elected to serve as Dodge County Attorney. Unofficial summary results, posted early Wednesday morning, record 9,523 votes cast during the General Election.

Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said more precincts have yet to be resolved and his office has approximately 600 absentee ballots to go through.

Tuesday’s election saw a combination of challengers filling new roles and incumbents retaining their seats.

Hopkins, a Republican, won the Dodge County Attorney’s race with 5,487 votes over challengers Richard Register, a Democrat, who received 2,497 votes and Libertarian Justin Bignell with 1,174.

A woman also will become the new Dodge County Clerk. Micki Gilfry won the race with 6,798 votes with James Dake receiving 2,308 votes. Gilfry steps into the position that Fred Mytty, who is retiring, has had for 48 years.

Incumbent Doug Backens retained his seat as the Dodge County Supervisor for District 7, earning 845 votes with challenger Susan Jacobus receiving 400 votes.

In the Fremont City Council races, Ward 1 candidate Paul Von Behren garnered 1,064 votes with Robert Steenblock receiving 909 votes. Von Behren will fill the seat of Mark Legband.

Incumbent Glen Ellis retained his Ward 2 seat garnering 905 votes and Blair Horner 707.

Mark Jensen retained his Ward 3 council seat earning 513 votes and challenger Emily Sutej receiving 299 votes.

Challenger Lori Schmidt-Lathrop won the Ward 4 seat with 948 votes and incumbent receiving 717 votes.

On the Congressional ticket, U.S. Rep Mike Flood, a Republican won a two-year term, representing eastern Nebraska’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives. As in the June special election, challenger State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks received more votes in Lincoln, while Flood gained them in the district’s other 11 counties, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Wednesday.

In Dodge County, Flood earned 6,385 votes with Pansing Brooks garnering 2,791 votes.

Statewide, Jim Pillen, a Republican, was elected as Nebraska’s 41st governor over Democrat Sen. Carol Blood.

Dodge County results list Pillen with 6,235 votes and Blood 2,655 votes.

A listing of elections results is as follows:

Statistics

Ballots Cast Total 9,523

Ballots Cast Blank 56

Congressional Ticket

Congress Dist. 1

Rep Mike Flood 6,385

Dem Patty Pansing Brooks 2,791

Write-In Totals 4

State Ticket

For Governor and Lt. Governor

Rep Pillen/Kelly 6,235

Dem Blood/Davis 2,655

Lib Zimmerman/Blumenthal 428

Write-In Totals 41

Secretary of State

Rep Bob Evnen 7,552

Write-In Totals 147

State Treasurer

Rep John Murante 6,486

Lib Katrina Tomsen 2,136

Write-In Totals 28

Attorney General

Rep Mike Hilgers 6,485

Lmn Larry Bolinger 2,345

Write-In Totals 10

State Auditor

Rep Mike Foley 6,577

Lib Gene Siadek 900

Lmn L. Leroy Lopez 1,440

Write-In Totals 5

Public Service Commissioner District 4

Rep Eric Kamler 7,358

Write-In Totals 115

County Ticket

County Clerk

Rep Micki Gilfry 6,798

Dem James M. Dake 2,308

Write-In Totals 5

Register of Deeds

Rep Carol Givens 7,798

Write-In Totals 111

County Treasurer

Rep Gail J. Bargstadt 7,783

Write-In Totals 104

County Sheriff

Rep Dustin Weitzel 7,759

Write-In Totals 160

County Attorney

Rep Pam Hopkins 5,487

Dem Richard B. Register 2,497

Lib Justin Bignell 1,174

Write-In Totals 9

County Assessor

Rep Debbie Churchill 7,574

Write-In Totals 124

County Surveyor

Rep Clark A. Boschult 7,631

Write-In Totals 116

Clerk of District Court

Rep Judith A. Wegner 7,529

Write-In Totals 110

County Supervisor Dist. 1

Rep Bob Bendig 1,738

Write-In Totals 17

County Supervisor Dist. 3

Rep Lon L. Strand 1,009

Write-In Totals 10

County Supervisor Dist. 5

Rep Bob Missel 1,060

Write-In Totals 24

County Supervisor Dist. 7

Vote For 1

Rep Douglas L. Backens 845

Dem Susan Jacobus 400

Write-In Totals 0

Retain Judge Heavican

Yes 5,756

No 1,871

Retain Judge Cassel

Yes 5,553

No 1,873

Retain Judge Weis

Yes 5,523

No 1,830

Retain Judge Hoffert

Yes 5,536

No 1,805

Retain Judge Coe

Yes 5,501

No 1,808

Retain Judge Fridrich

Yes 5,497

No 1,790

Retain Judge Meismer

Yes 5,580

No 1,788

Metro Community College Dist. 1

Phillip Klein 3,609

Mark Stoj 3,099

Write-In Totals 56

Metro Community College At Large

Kristen DuPree 3,761

John M. McCarthy 2,970

Write-In Totals 45

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 1

Lon Olson 6,058

Write-In Totals 58

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 2

Frank Pollard 5,779

Write-In Totals 53

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 3

David W. Saalfeld 3,492

Andrew Tonnies 2,415

Write-In Totals 36

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 4

Chris D. Yosten 5,525

Write-In Totals 50

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 5

Mark Seier 5,547

Write-In Totals 50

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 6

Joseph Birkel 5,472

Write-In Totals 51

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 7

Doug Shuster 2,749

Ryan Engel 2,955

Write-In Totals 35

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 8

Jerry Johnson 5,507

Write-In Totals 51

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 9

Duane E. Johnson 5,556

Write-In Totals 35

Lower Platte North NRD At Large

Bruce L. Williams 2,321

Thomas A. McKnight 4,400

Write-In Totals 27

Lower Elkhorn NRD Sub 7

Roger Gustafson 526

Write-In Totals 4

Lower Elkhorn NRD At Large

James Aschoff 251

Joel J. Hansen 268

Write-In Totals 3

Burt County PPD At Large

Vote For 2

Michael Williams 84

Greg Johnson 134

John M. Helzer 61

Write-In Totals 1

Cuming County PPD Sub 2

Greg Strehle 54

Write-In Totals 0

ESU 2 1

Matt Connealy 0

Write-In Totals 0

ESU 2 3

Harlan Schrieber 1,169

Write-In Totals 13

ESU 2 7

Richard McGill 1,670

Write-In Totals 17

ESU 3 1

Stan Turner 47

Write-In Totals 0

Fremont School Board

Vote For 3

Terry L. Sorensen Jr. 4,088

Sandi Proskovec 4,208

Mike Petersen 3,955

Write-In Totals 98

Howells/Dodge School Board W1

Vote For 2

Jason P. Kreikemeier 2

Paul G. Dvorak 5

Write-In Totals 0

Scribner/Snyder School Board

Vote For 3

Michael Fischer 331

Aaron Lange 318

Janis Q. Baker 313

Write-In Totals 40

Logan View School Board

Vote For 5

Brandon T. Wobken 319

Wade Weyhrich 67

Dale Edward Mundil 249

Kurtis Clausen 272

Kris Kremke 283

Chad R. Rebbe 330

Scott L. Wulf 223

Brent Fitzke 157

Jessica Hagerbaumer 190

Maria Kriete 161

Write-In Totals 13

North Bend School Board

Vote For 3

Andy Swanson 236

Justin J. Taylor 315

Dean Lux 191

Frank Vech 109

Jason Hellbusch 162

Nick Emanuel 312

Write-In Totals 3

Arlington School Board

Vote For 3

Jason R. Arp 33

Cassie Voss Flesner 20

Brian Laaker 28

Steve Slykhuis 10

Erich Meyer 25

Write-In Totals 6

Oakland-Craig School At Large

Vote For

Marilee S. Groth 0

Diane Pelan-Johnson 0

Aaron Anderson 0

Brett T. Johnson 0

Write-In Totals 0

Fremont Council Ward 1

Vote For 1

Robert Steenblock 909

Paul Von Behren 1,064

Write-In Totals 10

Fremont Council Ward 2

Vote For 1

Blair Horner 707

Glen Ellis 905

Write-In Totals 8

Fremont Council Ward 3

Vote For 1

Mark W. Jensen 513

Emily Sutej 299

Write-In Totals 9

Fremont Council Ward 4

Vote For 1

Brad Yerger 717

Lori Schmidt-Lathrop 948

Write-In Totals 4

Hooper Council

Vote For 2

Mike Hoff 215

Cody J. Weitzenkamp 244

Write-In Totals 20

Scribner Mayor

Ken Thomas 284

Write-In Totals 6

Scribner Council

Vote For 2

Matthew Dames 253

Carl R. Stockamp 252

Write-In Totals 5

North Bend Mayor

Rod Scott 285

Write-In Totals 42

North Bend Council

Vote For 2

Dan Minarick 296

Ken Streff 319

Write-In Totals 11

Inglewood Board

Vote For 3

Greg L. Goree 54

Write-In Totals 17

Nickerson Village Board

Vote For 2

Write-In Totals 14

Uehling Board

Vote For 2

Michael Egbers 4

Stan Rowe 4

Write-In Totals 1

Winslow Board

Vote For 2

Jeremy Woodring 0

Shawn Kotik 0

Jay M. Jacobsen 1

Write-In Totals 0

Dodge Board

Vote For 2

Leo E. Blaha 0

Ryan L. Ruskamp 0

Write-In Totals 0

Snyder Board

Vote For 2

Joel D. Hunke 53

Terry E. Walker 46

Write-In Totals 0

Cotterell Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 0

Cuming Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 24

Elkhorn Twp Board

Vote For 3

Bryan E. Maschmeier 89

Carrie Rehder 90

Robert Reed 84

Write-In Totals 7

Everett Twp Board

Vote For 3

Mike W. Schuler 65

Write-In Totals 19

Hooper Twp Board

Vote For 3

John H. Von Seggern Jr. 229

Larry Klahn 231

Rita Cuda 205

Write-In Totals 4

Logan Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 0

Maple Twp Board

Vote For 3

Donald Paseka 70

Chris Dvorak 68

Write-In Totals 17

Nickerson Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 26

Pebble Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 28

Platte Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 43

Pleasant Valley Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 3

Ridgeley Twp Board

Vote For 3

Stephen A. Helgenberger 2

Marvin Piper 3

Amanda Johnson 1

Write-In Totals 0

Union Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 0

Webster Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 2

Proposed Amendment No. 1

For 6,170

Against 2,280

Initiative Measure 432

For 6,777

Against 2,409

Initiative Measure 433

For 5,185

Against 3,995