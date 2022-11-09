Summary of unofficial election results for Dodge County

Fremont voters will see some new faces among their government leaders after Tuesday’s Midterm Election.
Locally, Pam Hopkins became the first woman elected to serve as Dodge County Attorney. Unofficial summary results, posted early Wednesday morning, record 9,523 votes cast during the General Election.
Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said more precincts have yet to be resolved and his office has approximately 600 absentee ballots to go through.
Tuesday’s election saw a combination of challengers filling new roles and incumbents retaining their seats.
Hopkins, a Republican, won the Dodge County Attorney’s race with 5,487 votes over challengers Richard Register, a Democrat, who received 2,497 votes and Libertarian Justin Bignell with 1,174.
A woman also will become the new Dodge County Clerk. Micki Gilfry won the race with 6,798 votes with James Dake receiving 2,308 votes. Gilfry steps into the position that Fred Mytty, who is retiring, has had for 48 years.
Incumbent Doug Backens retained his seat as the Dodge County Supervisor for District 7, earning 845 votes with challenger Susan Jacobus receiving 400 votes.
In the Fremont City Council races, Ward 1 candidate Paul Von Behren garnered 1,064 votes with Robert Steenblock receiving 909 votes. Von Behren will fill the seat of Mark Legband.
Incumbent Glen Ellis retained his Ward 2 seat garnering 905 votes and Blair Horner 707.
Mark Jensen retained his Ward 3 council seat earning 513 votes and challenger Emily Sutej receiving 299 votes.
Challenger Lori Schmidt-Lathrop won the Ward 4 seat with 948 votes and incumbent receiving 717 votes.
On the Congressional ticket, U.S. Rep Mike Flood, a Republican won a two-year term, representing eastern Nebraska’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives. As in the June special election, challenger State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks received more votes in Lincoln, while Flood gained them in the district’s other 11 counties, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Wednesday.
In Dodge County, Flood earned 6,385 votes with Pansing Brooks garnering 2,791 votes.
Statewide, Jim Pillen, a Republican, was elected as Nebraska’s 41st governor over Democrat Sen. Carol Blood.
Dodge County results list Pillen with 6,235 votes and Blood 2,655 votes.
A listing of elections results is as follows:
Statistics
Ballots Cast Total 9,523
Ballots Cast Blank 56
Congressional Ticket
Congress Dist. 1
Rep Mike Flood 6,385
Dem Patty Pansing Brooks 2,791
Write-In Totals 4
State Ticket
For Governor and Lt. Governor
Rep Pillen/Kelly 6,235
Dem Blood/Davis 2,655
Lib Zimmerman/Blumenthal 428
Write-In Totals 41
Secretary of State
Rep Bob Evnen 7,552
Write-In Totals 147
State Treasurer
Rep John Murante 6,486
Lib Katrina Tomsen 2,136
Write-In Totals 28
Attorney General
Rep Mike Hilgers 6,485
Lmn Larry Bolinger 2,345
Write-In Totals 10
State Auditor
Rep Mike Foley 6,577
Lib Gene Siadek 900
Lmn L. Leroy Lopez 1,440
Write-In Totals 5
Public Service Commissioner District 4
Rep Eric Kamler 7,358
Write-In Totals 115
County Ticket
County Clerk
Rep Micki Gilfry 6,798
Dem James M. Dake 2,308
Write-In Totals 5
Register of Deeds
Rep Carol Givens 7,798
Write-In Totals 111
County Treasurer
Rep Gail J. Bargstadt 7,783
Write-In Totals 104
County Sheriff
Rep Dustin Weitzel 7,759
Write-In Totals 160
County Attorney
Rep Pam Hopkins 5,487
Dem Richard B. Register 2,497
Lib Justin Bignell 1,174
Write-In Totals 9
County Assessor
Rep Debbie Churchill 7,574
Write-In Totals 124
County Surveyor
Rep Clark A. Boschult 7,631
Write-In Totals 116
Clerk of District Court
Rep Judith A. Wegner 7,529
Write-In Totals 110
County Supervisor Dist. 1
Rep Bob Bendig 1,738
Write-In Totals 17
County Supervisor Dist. 3
Rep Lon L. Strand 1,009
Write-In Totals 10
County Supervisor Dist. 5
Rep Bob Missel 1,060
Write-In Totals 24
County Supervisor Dist. 7
Vote For 1
Rep Douglas L. Backens 845
Dem Susan Jacobus 400
Write-In Totals 0
Retain Judge Heavican
Yes 5,756
No 1,871
Retain Judge Cassel
Yes 5,553
No 1,873
Retain Judge Weis
Yes 5,523
No 1,830
Retain Judge Hoffert
Yes 5,536
No 1,805
Retain Judge Coe
Yes 5,501
No 1,808
Retain Judge Fridrich
Yes 5,497
No 1,790
Retain Judge Meismer
Yes 5,580
No 1,788
Metro Community College Dist. 1
Phillip Klein 3,609
Mark Stoj 3,099
Write-In Totals 56
Metro Community College At Large
Kristen DuPree 3,761
John M. McCarthy 2,970
Write-In Totals 45
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 1
Lon Olson 6,058
Write-In Totals 58
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 2
Frank Pollard 5,779
Write-In Totals 53
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 3
David W. Saalfeld 3,492
Andrew Tonnies 2,415
Write-In Totals 36
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 4
Chris D. Yosten 5,525
Write-In Totals 50
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 5
Mark Seier 5,547
Write-In Totals 50
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 6
Joseph Birkel 5,472
Write-In Totals 51
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 7
Doug Shuster 2,749
Ryan Engel 2,955
Write-In Totals 35
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 8
Jerry Johnson 5,507
Write-In Totals 51
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 9
Duane E. Johnson 5,556
Write-In Totals 35
Lower Platte North NRD At Large
Bruce L. Williams 2,321
Thomas A. McKnight 4,400
Write-In Totals 27
Lower Elkhorn NRD Sub 7
Roger Gustafson 526
Write-In Totals 4
Lower Elkhorn NRD At Large
James Aschoff 251
Joel J. Hansen 268
Write-In Totals 3
Burt County PPD At Large
Vote For 2
Michael Williams 84
Greg Johnson 134
John M. Helzer 61
Write-In Totals 1
Cuming County PPD Sub 2
Greg Strehle 54
Write-In Totals 0
ESU 2 1
Matt Connealy 0
Write-In Totals 0
ESU 2 3
Harlan Schrieber 1,169
Write-In Totals 13
ESU 2 7
Richard McGill 1,670
Write-In Totals 17
ESU 3 1
Stan Turner 47
Write-In Totals 0
Fremont School Board
Vote For 3
Terry L. Sorensen Jr. 4,088
Sandi Proskovec 4,208
Mike Petersen 3,955
Write-In Totals 98
Howells/Dodge School Board W1
Vote For 2
Jason P. Kreikemeier 2
Paul G. Dvorak 5
Write-In Totals 0
Scribner/Snyder School Board
Vote For 3
Michael Fischer 331
Aaron Lange 318
Janis Q. Baker 313
Write-In Totals 40
Logan View School Board
Vote For 5
Brandon T. Wobken 319
Wade Weyhrich 67
Dale Edward Mundil 249
Kurtis Clausen 272
Kris Kremke 283
Chad R. Rebbe 330
Scott L. Wulf 223
Brent Fitzke 157
Jessica Hagerbaumer 190
Maria Kriete 161
Write-In Totals 13
North Bend School Board
Vote For 3
Andy Swanson 236
Justin J. Taylor 315
Dean Lux 191
Frank Vech 109
Jason Hellbusch 162
Nick Emanuel 312
Write-In Totals 3
Arlington School Board
Vote For 3
Jason R. Arp 33
Cassie Voss Flesner 20
Brian Laaker 28
Steve Slykhuis 10
Erich Meyer 25
Write-In Totals 6
Oakland-Craig School At Large
Vote For
Marilee S. Groth 0
Diane Pelan-Johnson 0
Aaron Anderson 0
Brett T. Johnson 0
Write-In Totals 0
Fremont Council Ward 1
Vote For 1
Robert Steenblock 909
Paul Von Behren 1,064
Write-In Totals 10
Fremont Council Ward 2
Vote For 1
Blair Horner 707
Glen Ellis 905
Write-In Totals 8
Fremont Council Ward 3
Vote For 1
Mark W. Jensen 513
Emily Sutej 299
Write-In Totals 9
Fremont Council Ward 4
Vote For 1
Brad Yerger 717
Lori Schmidt-Lathrop 948
Write-In Totals 4
Hooper Council
Vote For 2
Mike Hoff 215
Cody J. Weitzenkamp 244
Write-In Totals 20
Scribner Mayor
Ken Thomas 284
Write-In Totals 6
Scribner Council
Vote For 2
Matthew Dames 253
Carl R. Stockamp 252
Write-In Totals 5
North Bend Mayor
Rod Scott 285
Write-In Totals 42
North Bend Council
Vote For 2
Dan Minarick 296
Ken Streff 319
Write-In Totals 11
Inglewood Board
Vote For 3
Greg L. Goree 54
Write-In Totals 17
Nickerson Village Board
Vote For 2
Write-In Totals 14
Uehling Board
Vote For 2
Michael Egbers 4
Stan Rowe 4
Write-In Totals 1
Winslow Board
Vote For 2
Jeremy Woodring 0
Shawn Kotik 0
Jay M. Jacobsen 1
Write-In Totals 0
Dodge Board
Vote For 2
Leo E. Blaha 0
Ryan L. Ruskamp 0
Write-In Totals 0
Snyder Board
Vote For 2
Joel D. Hunke 53
Terry E. Walker 46
Write-In Totals 0
Cotterell Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 0
Cuming Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 24
Elkhorn Twp Board
Vote For 3
Bryan E. Maschmeier 89
Carrie Rehder 90
Robert Reed 84
Write-In Totals 7
Everett Twp Board
Vote For 3
Mike W. Schuler 65
Write-In Totals 19
Hooper Twp Board
Vote For 3
John H. Von Seggern Jr. 229
Larry Klahn 231
Rita Cuda 205
Write-In Totals 4
Logan Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 0
Maple Twp Board
Vote For 3
Donald Paseka 70
Chris Dvorak 68
Write-In Totals 17
Nickerson Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 26
Pebble Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 28
Platte Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 43
Pleasant Valley Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 3
Ridgeley Twp Board
Vote For 3
Stephen A. Helgenberger 2
Marvin Piper 3
Amanda Johnson 1
Write-In Totals 0
Union Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 0
Webster Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 2
Proposed Amendment No. 1
For 6,170
Against 2,280
Initiative Measure 432
For 6,777
Against 2,409
Initiative Measure 433
For 5,185
Against 3,995