Taking the helm: Women elected to top positions in county races

Election night was one of firsts in a couple county races.

Pam Hopkins became the first woman elected to be Dodge County Attorney. Unofficial results, posted early Wednesday morning, lists Hopkins as the winner.

Hopkins, a Republican, won the Dodge County Attorney’s race with 5,487 votes over challengers Richard Register, a Democrat, who received 2,497 votes and Libertarian Justin Bignell with 1,174.

“I want to thank the voters in Dodge County,” Hopkins said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to give back to the community that has done so much for me and my family.”

Hopkins talked about future opportunities.

“We’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I’m excited to work with law enforcement in the community to make sure we keep our families safe,” Hopkins said.

During her campaign, Hopkins mentioned an issue she sees which involves concerns from law enforcement, who’ve perceived that at times they’ve made arrests or referrals to prosecution that weren’t acted upon.

Both Hopkins and her opponents also talked about the current length of time it takes to get a case through the court, indicating the need to resolve cases and move them through the court system more efficiently.

Hopkins, who’s had a law office in Fremont for 25 years and one in Blair for 11, campaigned on a platform of honest and accountable leadership.

She will take the helm in an office formerly held by Oliver Glass. A federal grand jury has charged Glass with cyberstalking. Glass, who also faces a lawsuit related to the matter, has denied the charges.

Hopkins is not the first woman to serve as a Dodge County attorney. More recently, Sara Sopinski was appointed to serve as the interim county attorney, but Hopkins is the first woman to be elected to this position. Hopkins is pleased about the opportunity.

“It is exciting,” Hopkins said. “I think we need more women in leadership positions in Dodge County and in general. I’m glad to be able to contribute to that progress.”

Although she’s not the first woman ever to serve as Dodge County Clerk, Micki Gilfry will be the first one to do so in almost five decades. Fred Mytty, the current clerk and election commissioner, is retiring after serving 48 years.

Gilfry won the race with 6,798 votes with opponent James Dake receiving 2,308 votes.

On Wednesday, Gilfry spoke of her gratitude for family and friends who encouraged her to run for the office and helped her all along the way whether it was by posting signs or being at parades – especially on the hot days.

She expressed appreciation for voters who had the confidence in her to do a good job and take over the reins from Mytty.

“He pretty much has taught me everything I know,” said Gilfry, adding that Mytty has left big shoes to fill. “Hopefully, I can do as good of a job as he has in the past.”

Incumbent Doug Backens retained his seat as the Dodge County Supervisor for District 7, earning 845 votes with challenger Susan Jacobus receiving 400 votes.

“I’m excited about the outcome and I appreciate everyone’s support,” Backens said. “It’s been a great four years and it’s been a busy four years with everything that’s gone on – the chicken barns and the flood and COVID.”

Supervisors heard much testimony regarding proposed locations for operations that would produce chickens for the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont.

Meetings also focused on situations arising from the historic flood of 2019 and discussion about federal funds designed to provide relief to those impacted by the COVID pandemic.

The board also has worked to have new towers erected as part of a radio system that allows the county’s first-responders to communicate with other agencies.

“That’s going to be a big asset to all the volunteer fire departments in the smaller communities, police services, everybody’s going to be on board along with the City of Fremont,” Backens said during a campaign forum.

On Wednesday, Backens talked about cooperation between governmental entities.

“There’s been a lot of good group efforts working between the city and the county,” Backens said. “Hopefully, we can continue to work together to promote Fremont and Dodge County.”

Backens is a businessman who retired as a lieutenant after 25 years of service with the Fremont Fire Department. During his campaign, he talked about the importance of staying within the county’s budget and completing priority projects.

He spoke about the need to spend taxpayers’ funds in a prudent manner.

“It costs money to keep things operating, but we’ve got to do it wisely,” he said.

Many years have passed since a woman served on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, but Jacobus ran for the District 7 seat this year.

The former Fremont City Council member reminded voters about a priority of addressing flooding and draining issues throughout the county.

Both Backens and Jacobus also talked about the importance of streamlining technology in the county courthouse.

Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel, who ran uncontested for the District 5 seat in Tuesday’s election and garnered 1,060 votes, shared his enthusiasm regarding General Election winners.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Micki Gilfry will be taking the seat as our county clerk,” Missel said. “She is so well versed in the operations of that office that she’ll transition well into that seat.”

Missel also commended Hopkins.

“Pam Hopkins has a great reputation in the community in legal circles and I believe she’ll represent the county well in her new position,” Missel said.

Missel is happy for the opportunity to continue to serve with Backens.

“Doug’s been a very active member of the board and dedicated to his committee assignments,” Missel said. “I’m pleased that he will continue on in that role.”