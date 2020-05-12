Tawney leads District 4 race for county board with early voting numbers


  Updated
Dodge County Board, District 4

David Saalfeld (left), Terry Synovec and Patrick Tawney are candidates for the District 4 seat of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

 Tony Gray

Pat Tawney is currently leading the Republican primary for the District 4 seat on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

Tawney had a total of 311 votes as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, while incumbent David Saalfeld and Terry Synovec had 217 and 122, respectively. The final results were still being tallied by the Dodge County Election Commission.

This is the first election for Tawney, who is a captain in the Fremont Fire Department.

"I just feel like I have a pretty good connection with what the people of Dodge County want and need," he said in an April 24 Fremont Tribune article. "I think in our district, the people really want to have their voices heard, and I feel like I'm a good candidate for that."

Saalfeld has held the District 4 seat since 2016, winning the seat from Synovec.

If Tawney wins, he will run unopposed in the general election on Nov. 3., as will Republican incumbent Dan Weddle for the District 6 seat. Republican incumbent Greg Beam will face Democrat Oscar Duran for the District 2 seat.

