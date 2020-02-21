You are the owner of this article.
Tawney seeks position on Dodge County Board of Supervisors
Tawney seeks position on Dodge County Board of Supervisors

Dodge County Board of Supervisors

Pat Tawney of North Bend submitted his candidate filing form on Friday to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Tawney is a Republican Party candidate for the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, District 4.

