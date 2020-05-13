Tawney to head to general election for District 4 race county board seat

Pat Tawney will run unopposed in this November after winning the Republican primary for the District 4 seat on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.
"I'm look forward to bringing some new ideas to the board and working with the board that's in place," he said. "There's some good guys on there, and I’m looking forward to the next four years."
Tawney had a total of 425 votes, while incumbent David Saalfeld and Terry Synovec had 297 and 169, respectively. A total of 891 votes were cast in the district, which has a population of 5,101.
Saalfeld has held the District 4 seat since 2016, winning the seat from Synovec during that year's election.
This is the first time Tawney has run for an elected position. He currently serves as a captain in the Fremont Fire Department, where he has worked for nearly 30 years.
"There's a lot of people calling already with things that they feel need to be addressed in the county," Tawney said. "And I'm glad they feel that I have an open ear to listen to those concerns if there's something they feel that is important, that needs to be looked at from the county level."
Although he said he had fun with the campaign, Tawney said it was difficult going against an incumbent and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was tough that way, because my plan was to go door-to-door and meet people," he said. "We just didn't do that because we were worried about the COVID fears, and so that kind of changed a lot of things."
From now until Jan. 1, Tawney said he plans to start attending board meetings and continue listening to his future constituents.
"The number-one thing I have to do at this point is to jump in with both feet and get to meetings," he said. "And when the first of the year rolls around, it's going to be time to jump right in and hopefully I'll be able to slide right in and it'll be no big deal as far as the board's concerned."
But Tawney said he was excited to have won the primary and for the help he's received from his campaign in putting up signs or making phone calls.
"I appreciate the four years that Dave's put in there, and that doesn't go unnoticed," he said. "And I appreciate the tons of phone calls and emails and Facebook messages that people have sent and I appreciate all the support and I hope I can do everybody in our district proud."
This year's Election Day, which will be held on Nov. 3, will also have Republican incumbent Dan Weddle running unopposed for the District 6 seat. Republican incumbent Greg Beam will face Democrat Oscar Duran for the District 2 seat.
