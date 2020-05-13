Tawney to head to general election for District 4 race county board seat

"It was tough that way, because my plan was to go door-to-door and meet people," he said. "We just didn't do that because we were worried about the COVID fears, and so that kind of changed a lot of things."

From now until Jan. 1, Tawney said he plans to start attending board meetings and continue listening to his future constituents.

"The number-one thing I have to do at this point is to jump in with both feet and get to meetings," he said. "And when the first of the year rolls around, it's going to be time to jump right in and hopefully I'll be able to slide right in and it'll be no big deal as far as the board's concerned."

But Tawney said he was excited to have won the primary and for the help he's received from his campaign in putting up signs or making phone calls.

"I appreciate the four years that Dave's put in there, and that doesn't go unnoticed," he said. "And I appreciate the tons of phone calls and emails and Facebook messages that people have sent and I appreciate all the support and I hope I can do everybody in our district proud."

This year's Election Day, which will be held on Nov. 3, will also have Republican incumbent Dan Weddle running unopposed for the District 6 seat. Republican incumbent Greg Beam will face Democrat Oscar Duran for the District 2 seat.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0