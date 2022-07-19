 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walker seeks re-election to village board

Terry E. Walker of Snyder has submitted her candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Walker is seeking re-election to the Snyder Board of Trustees.

The general election is set for Nov. 8.

