WATCH NOW: U.S. Rep. Mike Flood makes campaign stop in Fremont

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood speaks during a quick campaign stop on Wednesday at L.A. Fireproof Door in downtown Fremont.

Fremont area residents stopped by L.A. Fireproof Door on Wednesday to hear comments by U.S. Rep Mike Flood, who is looking to keep his Dist. 1 seat. Flood is facing Patty Pansing Brooks on the Nov. 8 ballot. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts was on hand to urge attendees to vote for Flood.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

U.S. Rep Mike Flood of Norfolk talks during a campaign stop on Wednesday at L.A. Fireproof Door in Fremont. Flood is looking to retain his Dis…

