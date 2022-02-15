 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weitzenkamp files for Hooper City Council

Local News

Cody J. Weitzenkamp filed his candidacy paperwork with the Dodge County Clerk on Monday.

Weitzenkamp is seeking another four-year term on the Hooper City Council.

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10 and the general election is Nov. 8.

