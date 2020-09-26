Win It Back to sponsor online candidate debates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions and changes, Win It Back, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be sponsoring candidate debates via live stream on Facebook.

Fremont City Council candidates will be featured at the debate at 7 p.m. Oct. 1. At 7 p.m. Oct. 8, the debate will include Fremont mayor and State Legislature candidates.

In order to view these debates, log on to the Win It Back Facebook page a few minutes before 7 p.m.

