Woodring seeks re-election to village board

  • 0
Local News

Jeremy W. Woodring of Winslow is seeking re-election to Village of Winslow Board.

Woodring filed his candidate filing form with the Dodge County Clerk.

For village board positions, incumbents have until July 15 to file for the November election and nonincumbents have until Aug. 1.

