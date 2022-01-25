 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work to begin on Bell Street viaduct

  • Updated
Rehabilitation work on the Bell Street viaduct will begin Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Speece Lewis Engineers, Inc. will conduct at topo survey the rest of the week which will cause temporary deviations. Crews will begin the survey Wednesday and are expected to complete the survey Friday. They will work from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

The bridge inspection will begin Monday and will cause lane closures between Dodge Street and Morningside Road between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Future notifications will be provided to detail anticipated road closures with appropriate detours to be implemented for certain stages of the project. For more information, please contact Public Works Department at 402-727-2638.

