Write-in candidates file for local township, village boards

Several individuals have filed write-in affidavits this week with the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

A person who files an affidavit will be able to get votes if voters write in that candidate’s last name, reasonably close to the proper spelling.

The following are now write-in candidates for the Nov. 8 election:

Webster Township Board: Thomas W. Grovijohn, Russell L. Hunke, and Jason Pieper, all of Dodge.

Cotterell Township Board: Steve Dvorak of North Bend.

Village of Nickerson Board: Holli Jackson and JoAnn Walter, both of Nickerson.

