 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Yerger files for re-election to Fremont City Council

  • 0
Fremont City Council

Dodge County Courthouse.

 Chris Bristol

Brad Yerger of Fremont is seeking another four-year term on the Fremont City Council.

Yerger filed his candidacy paperwork with the Dodge County Clerk on Monday. He represents Ward 4 on the city council.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election. The deadline for new candidates to file is March 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News