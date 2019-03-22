The room next to the dispatch center inside the Fremont Police Department was filled with energy Thursday morning. Inside, six tables were set up, each staffed by individuals on their phones or on computers. Large whiteboards with updates from the National Weather Service, to-do lists and maps lined the walls.
This is the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Dodge County, the central location from where the region’s various entities and organizations have hunkered down to coordinate the county’s response to this past week’s flooding.
Each table was tasked with a different responsibility and staffed with different officials. There was a table for law enforcement, occupied by Fremont Police and Dodge County Sheriff officials. There was one for coordinating resource allotment and volunteer operations. Another one for logistics and operations. There were Civil Air Patrol volunteers. There were officials with the American Red Cross coordinating developments with the volunteer resource center, distribution center and shelters. Three Rivers Public Health was coordinating the Public Health Response.
That doesn’t include the number of people out in the county, like the County Highway Department which was assessing the county’s roads.
“There’s typically 14 to 15 ESFs, emergency support functions, that need to take place,” said Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith. “Mass care, medical and public health. We all come together at an EOC. That’s so we can all stay on the same page and coordinate better together.”
There was a ceaseless hum of voices as officials spoke across laptops and into phones.
“This noise you hear, it’s like that all the time,” said Leonard Cassell of the Civil Air Patrol, who was coordinating logistics for the county’s flood response.
Nearly a week after starting operations, the number of people at the center had reduced some. To help with the response, the EOC had been hosting an incident response team, consisting of representatives from Lancaster County’s emergency management team, the National Guard, the fire marshall and the University of Nebraska. Those individuals wrapped up their work here in Fremont and departed on Thursday morning.
It was a positive development, said Deputy Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
“Some things are kind of calming down in the Emergency Operations Center slightly,” she said. “At this time, we’re moving into the recovery phase, so it’s less on emergencies and first responders and evacuations — it’s less emphasis on that. And now it’s time to recover and rebuild.”
But with that shift comes a sobering reality, according to Dodge County Emergency Manager Thomas Smith: fully recovering from the damage wreaked by the floods could take years.
The county roads remain difficult to traverse — a map on the wall of the EOC featured dozens of red lines and circles, marking the county roads that were closed, blocked by debris or both.
“We’ve had people driving on bridges that they shouldn’t have been driving on and the bridges have collapsed. Thankfully nobody has been hurt,” Smith said. “Structurally are the homes safe to enter? Are the buildings safe to enter? Those are things that need to be assessed.”
County Road 19 and County Road F, north of Hooper, are not made for highway traffic, and as motorists increasingly seek to use them as detours, they are deteriorating, Frank said. South of Winslow at U.S. Highway 77 is undermined.
“The road is actually missing,” Frank said. “Every resource they could put there, it’s there.”
EOC officials were still in the midst of assessing status the county’s levees, particularly further west of Fremont along Highway 30 near the Platte River. On Thursday, they were expecting planning a drone flyover.
There have been challenges in coordinating response, Smith said. Communication, for instance, particularly with other communities around the county, has been more difficult than anticipated.
“We could probably use some technology to help share information a little bit better,” Smith said. “Not just radio, but maybe other means.”
And next will come the task of ensuring that all of the county’s work is well-documented.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved the state of Nebraska’s disaster declaration. That makes federal funding available to the state to help with the relief and recovery efforts.
“What that brings though is also a lot of documentation and complying with FEMA regulations,” Frank said. “We have to make sure on our end, and the Emergency Operations Center that we’re complying with all FEMA regulations so we can get documentation to them so we can get reimbursed.”
The entire response has required hard work. The EOC usually briefs in the morning, between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. They could remain until as late as 10 p.m. Frank, for instance, said she’d worked 94 hours in five days. But they remained in good spirits on Thursday. Smith credited the team, as well as other entities, like rural fire departments out in the county.
For Smith, the entire experience had been a trial by fire, of sorts. While he’s got a long tenure doing emergency response work, he’s new to Dodge County and took on this position this past July. He never thought he’d face an emergency of this magnitude in his first year on the job.
“This is almost a once-in-a-career, especially here in Nebraska, type of event, where we have so much of the state impacted and the devastation so vast,” Smith said. “Our infrastructure, our roads, you’ve seen the map. There’s a lot that has impacted us.”