Event to provide unbiased information on Medicare

Mary Loftis can help people who are approaching their 65th birthday.

Like many reaching this milestone, area residents most likely are being flooded with Medicare mail.

That’s where Loftis can provide assistance through the Medicare Basics informational meeting.

The event will start at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 in Oakland Auditorium Rosen Room, 401 N. Oakland Ave., in Oakland. The event is free and open to the public.

“If anyone is nearing their 65th birthday, they are overwhelmed with ‘Medicare mail.’ This informational meeting will help them decide whether they want to start Medicare or wait if they still have work insurance,” Loftis, a Nebraska Extension associate, told the Fremont Tribune.

Loftis is a trained Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor, who will present the meeting.

The area expert knows that those retiring from a job can find their approaching birthday one that brings one, if not all, of the three Cs — Celebration, Concern and/or Confusion.

That’s where some information can help.

“Once you know the basics about Medicare you can handle the rest, or at least will know who to call for help and what mail you need to keep or throw away,” Loftis said.

Loftis said nothing will be marketed or sold at the event. SHIP provides confidential and unbiased help.

Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in the program. Family members are encouraged to attend.

Please call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register so enough materials will be available for the meeting.

