Some fees for local swim pools, Ridge Cemetery and building rentals may increase pending Fremont City Council approval. Swimming lessons fees would remain the same.

Members of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved the recommended changes when they met Monday night.

Fremont Parks and Recreation Director Nick Hansen said some proposed increases reflect what pools in other cities charge for renting them for private use. Even with proposed increases for the city owned Ridge Cemetery, those fees would be less than what’s charged at other local cemeteries, he said.

Pending council approval, fee changes include:

Ronin Pool

Daily individual pass for Ronin Pool, from $4 to $5.

Coupon book (10 swims) from $35 to $40. The season pass remains the same at $70.

Family pass up to six people remains the same at $125 with the proposed change of $20 for each additional person, up from $10. The $20 charge then makes Ronin consistent with what’s charged at Splash Station.

Private pool rental (two-hour minimum) from $150 to $250.

“We’re way behind in our private pool charges,” Hansen said. “We’re pretty cheap compared to everybody else. We’ve looked a Columbus, Norfolk, Grand Island, York to see where we’re at. They’re pretty close to that fee — or a lot more in the Omaha area.”

Splash Station

Party (splash) rental – From $25 for two hours to $50 for three hours.

Private pool rental – From $450 per hour to $500.

“People like to only go an hour or hour and a half, we found, in Splash (for pool rental),” Hansen said. “That $500 gets us where all the other water parks are in the area for private pool rental.”

Hansen also said the increased cost reflects how many lifeguards are needed to staff the station during the rental and pool chemicals needed.

The daily admission to Splash Station would remain the same at $7 for swimmers ages 5 and up. A single day pass for a family up to six people also remains the same at $65.

The Splash Station coupon book (10 swims) remains the same at $65.

An individual pass for the season remains the same at $90. The family pass for up to six people also remains the same at $250 with $20 for each additional person.

Swim lesson costs remain the same. Costs are: Kinder Swim, five, 30-minute lessons for $30; Learn to Swim, eight, 35-minute lessons for $40; and private swimming lessons, $25 per 30-minute lesson.

Hansen said the department wants to keep the cost for swimming lessons reasonable.

“Everybody needs swim lessons,” he said.

Ridge CemeteryHansen said even with proposed increases, fees at Ridge are lower than other cemeteries in Fremont. The increases also get Ridge closer to what’s charged in surrounding cities, he said.

Proposed changes include:

Grave opening/closing weekday—from $610 to $700.

Grave opening before 11 a.m. Saturday—from $765 to $900.

Baby grave opening/closing weekday—from $325 to $400.

Baby grave opening/closing before 11 a.m.—from $400 to $500.

Cremation grave opening/closing weekday—from $300 to $350.

Cremation grave opening/closing before 11 a.m. Saturday – from $410 to $450.

Niche price, which includes first opening/closing and engraving -from $1,250 to $1,400.

Niche opening/closing second burial weekday—from $135 to $175.

Niche opening/closing second burial before 11 a.m. Saturday—from $170 to $225.

Niche engraving second burial—from $140 to $200.

Proposed additional and late fees include:

Less than 48 hours’ notice for grave opening—from $170 to $200.

Winter grave opening (Dec., Jan., Feb.)—from $55 to $100.

Penalty fee for every 15 minutes late after 11 a.m. on Saturday—from $80 to $100.

Disenternment would be from $960 to $1,100 and reinternment would be from $610 to $700 and disenternment (infant)—from $440 to $600.

Fremont City AuditoriumHansen said at this point, he’s learned that Keene Memorial Library plans to move out of Fremont City Auditorium in November, and the parks and recreation department hopes to be able to use the auditorium again in January 2024.

However, the department isn’t booking any reservations for the auditorium, because it can’t guarantee when it will be available.

When it is available, the renovated auditorium regular rental rate per day, Monday-Sunday, would be from $500 to $525. Weekend kitchen use, Friday-Sunday, from $60 to $65.

Other proposed auditorium rental increases include:

Community Room East—from $85 to $100.

Community Room West—from $100 to $150.

Commercial auditorium

Commercial rental increases include:

Commercial rate per day—from $600 to $650.

Kitchen per day—from $65 to $75.

Community Room East—per day from $90 to $125.

Community Room West—per day from $110 to $175.

Christensen Field

Proposed changes for Christensen Field include:

Main arena (per day) – from $650 to $850.

In discussing the increase, Hansen noted the costs of cleaning the facilities.

“We pay $615 for the main arena just to have them clean it,” he said. “By the time we add the cleaning and utility service, we’re down with the loss of utilities, so we did increase it to $850.”

Park board members also noted the costs to rent the facility for a wedding reception compared to other places.

“If you go to a specific venue, we’re a small fraction of the cost, so I think that’s entirely fair,” said Dan Moran, park board chairman.

Hansen concurred.

“If you’ve been around looking for weddings, you go to Omaha, you’re paying $1,500 to $2,000,” Hansen said.

Main arena kitchen (per day)—from $55 to $65.

Craft show table rental fee—from $35 to $40.

Meeting room (per day)—from $90 to $100.

Friendship Center kitchen (per day)—from $55 to $125.

Friendship Center (per day)—$345 to $550.

Indoor horse arena (per day)—from $275 to $300.

Camping per day—from $20 to $25.

Commercial rates for Christensen Field

The proposed CF commercial rates – all of which are per day—include:

Main Arena—from $800 to $1,000.

Main Arena Kitchen—from $55 to $75.

Meeting room—from $90 to $125.

Friendship Center kitchen—from $55 to $75.

Friendship Center—from $425 to $600.

Indoor Horse Arena—from $325 to $350.

Public address system—from $30 to $50.

Hansen said the $100 fee remains if a resident asks the city to come out and look at a tree, not in the city right-of-way, and to serve as a consultant to say if the tree is diseased or dying and they need to have a tree service company remove it.

Registration for parks and rec summer playground programs have begun.

Hansen said Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, reported that about 30 people attended the department’s first-ever Family Game Night on March 24.

He said Schwanke noted that they might want to have another game night during Christmas break. He said Schwanke is working on a Mother’s Day Brunch at the Fremont Friendship Center in May.

Hansen also said parks department plans included putting in a 24- by 18-foot concrete pad at the entrance to the fenced in dog park in Clemmons Park.

An Arbor Day event is set for 2:45 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Milliken Park.

The next parks and recreation advisory board meeting will start at 7 p.m. May 1 in the second floor conference room in the Fremont City Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.