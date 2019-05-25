Federal officials are encouraging residents in Dodge County to enroll in flood insurance after historic flooding devastated the region in March.
While enrolling now won’t cover damage caused by historic flooding earlier this spring, FEMA Insurance Technical Specialist Hilary Cooke says that enrolling in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is the best way for property owners to protect themselves from future flood events.
“Flood insurance is really important, and people who have flood insurance recover faster, stronger and better than people who don’t,” he said. “That’s not news, but it is true.”
According to information provided by FEMA, current numbers show the NFIP has paid out a total of $5,784,055 to Dodge County residents covered by the program since the flood in March.
While $5 million is a significant number, there have only been a total of 242 claims, of which 179 have been payable claims, made in Dodge County in that time.
With a total of 1,218 structures in Fremont and its two mile extraterritorial jurisdiction having been inspected by the City of Fremont following the flood, and 784 of those receiving yellow placards (492) and red placards (292), only a small percentage of property owners with flood damage have made claims to NFIP.
Under the NFIP, flood insurance is available in communities that have adopted and enforce regulations to reduce flood losses. More than 400 communities in Nebraska participate in NFIP—including Fremont—and there are more than 8,400 NFIP policyholders in the state.
Cooke says that the process of purchasing flood insurance through the NFIP is more simple that most people think.
“It’s purchased from an insurance agent, and many local insurance agents are appointed,” he said. “So it’s just like you would get any other policy.”
FEMA partners with dozens of private-insurance companies to offer flood coverage in specific areas. With rates being set by the U.S. government, they do not differ from company to company.
Agent referalls can be obtained by calling 800-427-4661 or visiting fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program.
NFIP insurance does have a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in, unless it is purchased as part of a mortgage loan requirement.
“If you see in the news that holy smokes the big one is coming, it’s already too late,” Cooke said.
Coverage is available for residential and commercial buildings and the contents in them with: up to $250,000 in building coverage and up to $100,000 in contents coverage for single-to-four family residential structures; up to $500,000 in building coverage and up to $100,000 in contents coverage for five-or-more family residential structures; and up to $500,000 in building coverage and up to $500,000 in contents coverage for businesses.
Cooke says that a common misconception about flood insurance is that there is no coverage available in basements.
“That is a misconception, there is limited coverage,” he said. “We are still giong to pay for things like furnaces, hot water heaters, sump pumps, water softeners, washers, dryers, and electric panels.”
Another advantage of enrolling in NFIP is that a federal disaster declaration does not have to be in place for flood insurance claims to be paid.
Cooke says that even when a federal disaster declaration is made, like the one made by President Trump following regional flooding in March, the process of getting a NFIP claim payed is much simpler and more successful than applying for individual assistance through FEMA.
“Somebody comes out to the house or building, writes up an estimate and pays the claim,” he said. “Which is much preferred to having to go down to the Disaster Recovery Center and go through the individual assistance process.”