Finance director estimates positive return in city receipts despite pandemic

While many fees, including the city’s sales tax, remain strong despite the pandemic, Sanders said the city’s Keno proceeds remain the most impacted by the pandemic.

According to her report, keno receipts currently stand at roughly 45% of collections received in June compared to the previous year.

Sanders noted a deficit of around $260,000 in keno receipts due to the pandemic. However, she said that deficit may be offset with money originally planned for projects that were put off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We identified, actually I believe the number is $386,000, for projects that, for a variety of reasons and COVID-19 was one of them, that weren’t going to get done this year,” she said. “So we addressed that immediately in March and knew that we could cover a deficit in the keno.”

Sanders said her projections are based on where the city currently stands in its response to COVID-19.

“This would be as if, at that point in time that I looked at it, that it doesn’t get better,” she said.

The city already has received receipts for June. Those receipts continue to increase every two weeks, Sanders said.

“So, they make deposits twice a month and each one has improved by about $2,000 with each deposit,” she said. “So, I think even keno will continue to turn around and will see better proceeds.”

