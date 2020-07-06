Finance director estimates positive return in city receipts despite pandemic

City receipts are expected to remain in the green through the remainder of the current fiscal year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the pandemic initially cast some doubt as to whether city receipts would end the current fiscal year in a deficit, a recent report from Finance Director Jody Sanders estimates the receipts should remain positive come the end of the fiscal year in September.
Sanders provided an updated report of the pandemic’s impact on city receipts during last Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The report showed initial projections put together in March that roughly estimated the impact of the virus on city receipts through the end of the fiscal year.
Sanders said that original projection was bleaker compared to her new estimates. The March projections initially estimated a shortfall of nearly $1 million by the end of the fiscal year.
However, Sanders updated estimate predicts that the city receipt balance should be around $222,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
“I wanted to make sure that you know this is the darkest estimate,” she said. “There has to be much more of an optimistic outlook, because I don’t think anybody would suggest that things were going to get significantly worse.”
Sanders noted the estimates were rough. The numbers collected were based on actual collections on top of an assumption that the remaining part of the year would stay at the same reduction level compared to previous years.
While many fees, including the city’s sales tax, remain strong despite the pandemic, Sanders said the city’s Keno proceeds remain the most impacted by the pandemic.
According to her report, keno receipts currently stand at roughly 45% of collections received in June compared to the previous year.
Sanders noted a deficit of around $260,000 in keno receipts due to the pandemic. However, she said that deficit may be offset with money originally planned for projects that were put off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We identified, actually I believe the number is $386,000, for projects that, for a variety of reasons and COVID-19 was one of them, that weren’t going to get done this year,” she said. “So we addressed that immediately in March and knew that we could cover a deficit in the keno.”
Sanders said her projections are based on where the city currently stands in its response to COVID-19.
“This would be as if, at that point in time that I looked at it, that it doesn’t get better,” she said.
The city already has received receipts for June. Those receipts continue to increase every two weeks, Sanders said.
“So, they make deposits twice a month and each one has improved by about $2,000 with each deposit,” she said. “So, I think even keno will continue to turn around and will see better proceeds.”
