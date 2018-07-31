U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said she has been urging President Donald Trump to pursue bilateral trade agreements with vital trading partners — particularly with Mexico and Canada.
She said she is “concerned” about how recent trade policies could be affecting agricultural producers here in Nebraska, as the Trump administration and China continue to volley tariffs that have raised alarm in the agriculture industry and roiled commodity prices.
She’s made those concerns known to the Trump Administration, she says, and hopes that it finds solutions sooner rather than later.
“We want to have certainty. It’s really important for ag producers, and our manufacturers and our business people to be able to have certainty here, but especially with ag. We deal in commodities, which is what I tell the president every time I meet with him,” Fischer said. “This doesn’t just affect ag producers, this will have an impact on our state. One in four jobs in Nebraska relies on production agriculture.”
And, in a wide ranging interview with the Fremont Tribune last week, Fischer argued that Trump’s tough approach to dealing with trade, as volatile as it can be, has yielded some positive results. She cited a recent trade agreement with South Korea and last week’s announcement that the European Union and the United States would work toward zero tariffs and increased trade.
“We’ve seen a good agreement with South Korea that’s been very positive. We’re watching now what’s going on with the E.U. That’s very positive,” Fischer said. “And we need to look at updating these trade agreements that we have, and I think that is a positive. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not worried about policies that are out there and how that’s going to affect agriculture, because I am worried.”
When asked if there was another approach the Trump Administration could have taken in its pursuit of fairer trade, Fischer said that she was “not going to second guess.” But she also added that the Republican Party generally favors free, no-tariff trade.
“I think all of us — Republicans — that have been at these meetings when the president said that he would like no tariffs and free trade, we all agree with that as Republicans,” she said.
The Trump Administration has made itself accessible to senators’ concerns, she argues. She’s met with Trump face to face three times. She and other members of the Commerce Committee have met with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. She’s spoken with Trump several times on the phone — “He’s very good about being available to return calls,” she sad.
In her talks with the president, Fischer has pushed him to pursue more bilateral relationships, especially with countries along the Pacific rim now that the U.S. has pulled out of the Trans Pacific Partnership. And she emphasized concerns about pulling away from Canada and Mexico as talks about the North American Free Trade Agreement continue.
“This would really have a negative impact if we lose those relationships, if we lose those markets,” she said. “I know that the administration is working bilaterally with Canada and also with Mexico.”
Passing the Farm Bill is a priority, Fischer says, arguing that it could help farmers on trade by combining several of the USDA’s export promotion programs, which she said could yield “more efficiency and better use of tax dollars” while helping farmers develop more markets.
The Farm Bill previously had an amendment that would have prevented the president from imposing tariffs for national security reasons without legislative approval. Fischer backed that proposal, but it was ultimately struck down by Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown. A separate bill attempting to limit presidential power over tariffs also died — while Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse was a co-sponsor on that bill, Fischer was not.
Republican Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the finance committee, has been saying that he’s going to put forward a bill on congressional authority over tariffs, and Fischer will “wait and see what he puts forward.”
The Farm Bill, if passed, would also help accomplish another of Fischer’s priorities for Nebraska: broadband deployment in rural areas. She considers access to broadband a “basic right.” She co-sponsored an amendment put forward by Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar that would create a Federal Communications Commission task force to identify gaps in broadband connectivity.
“If we’re going to continue to grow our communities like Fremont, you’ve gotta have the infrastructure and it’s not just roads and bridges,” Fischer said. “Technology just continues to advance. It’s amazing.”
Fischer’s other legislative priorities moving forward focus on “economic security for our families.” She touted last year’s tax reform, which included her amendment that gave businesses tax credits for offering paid family leave. She would like to see the individual tax cuts in the bill be made permanent and hopes to continue cutting regulations.
On immigration, Fischer said the process of reuniting families separated at the border from their children is “taking longer than it should,” adding that “no one wanted to see these families go through that.” She added, however, that there were multiple reasons for the Trump Administration’s delays: “some of the adults were not the parents for one thing. Some were criminals, some had already gone back to the country that they had come from.”
Fischer believes in a “sustainable immigration plan” that includes a wall, but also fencing, technology and increased border patrol. There also needs to be changes to the legal immigration system, particularly so it can be geared to better address America’s needs, she argued, pointing to labor shortages that have hampered businesses otherwise excited by recent economic growth.
She chose not to weigh into the oft divisive local issue of immigration ordinances, with the city of Scribner recently deciding to put an ordinance targeting illegal immigration up for a vote on November’s general election ballot. That ordinance was mirrored off of Fremont’s ordinance, which requires renters to purchase a $5 occupancy license and attest that they are citizens.
When asked if she believed these ordinances paint Nebraska as racist or unwelcoming, as critics have alleged, Fischer simply said that ordinances are local issues.
“Obviously, the local citizens are going to decide,” she said.
Fischer is up for re-election this year, challenged by Democratic candidate Jane Raybould, a Lincoln city councilwoman. Fischer says her proudest accomplishment in office is constituent services — helping Nebraskans deal with the federal government. Her staff closes 800 cases per year. She believes that she’s worked across the aisle and has been effective in passing legislation.
The pair are set to debate at the State Fair in Grand Island on Aug. 27, but Raybould recently signed on for four more debates. Fischer has not decided if she will attend those events.
“We’re debating at the state fair on the 27th of August, that’s Monday morning,” she sad. “I have to charter a plane then and fly to Omaha and get on a plane and get back to Washington. We are in session this August in Washington, we have a lot of work to do, so I am not sure what my schedule is.”