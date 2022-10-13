Flood to host mobile office hours in Fremont

The Office of Congressman Mike Flood has announced that district staff will host mobile office hours in Fremont on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The office hours will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St., Fremont.

During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.

Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C. Location and contact information for the permanent offices can be found at https://flood.house.gov.