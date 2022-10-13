 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Flood to host mobile office hours in Fremont

  • 0
Mike Flood

Flood

The Office of Congressman Mike Flood has announced that district staff will host mobile office hours in Fremont on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The office hours will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St., Fremont.

During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.

Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C. Location and contact information for the permanent offices can be found at https://flood.house.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

12-year-old boy rescued from destroyed building after Russian 'revenge strikes' in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News