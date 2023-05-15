The Dodge County Assessor’s Office has released information for Dodge County property owners whose property has sustained significate damage.

Property owners with significant damage to real property exceeding 20% of the current assessed value, and occurring on or after Jan. 1 and before July 1 of the current year, are eligible to file Form 425: Report of Destroyed Real Property.

This form must be completed and submitted to both the county assessor and county clerk on or before July 15 of the current year.

Forms are available in the Dodge County Assessor’s Office or online at: bit.ly/3Id8VKw.