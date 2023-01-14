Former district court clerk looks back on 44-year career

Linda Nelson remembers the woman who wanted to file for a divorce on her own instead of hiring an attorney.

As Clerk of the District Court in Fremont, Nelson has seen many people in this situation. She knows people can purchase a fill-in-the-blank packet so they can complete that process.

Nelson asked a few simple questions like if the woman could afford the $161 to buy the packet.

“In the course of the conversation, she indicated to me that she wasn’t financially secure and she had no family support in the area,” Nelson said. “I highly encouraged her to see the women at The Bridge (which helps people who’ve experienced abuse) and I hope she did.”

For 44 years, Nelson has been at the helm of the office which handles documents for a host of legal proceedings from civil litigation to felony criminal cases.

“We keep the documents, all of which are public record, in a case file in the office,” Nelson said. “We are the record keepers for the district court.”

Nelson, who will be 73 in May, didn’t run for re-election and her last day was Jan. 4. She will continue to work in the office part time, filling in as needed and doing whatever she can to help.

Judi Wegner was sworn in as Clerk of the District Court on Jan. 5.

Looking back, Nelson has good memories.

“It’s been a great job,” Nelson said. “I’ve loved it. I’ve never had a bad day. It’s always been good and fun and interesting and I’ve had great people to work with in the office. I’ve had four district court judges and they’ve all been very, very good to work with.”

Raised on a farm north of Lindsay, Nelson graduated from Newman Grove High School and married. When her husband, Ralph, got a job teaching industrial arts at Logan View High School, they moved to Hooper in 1974.

They became parents of two daughters, Melissa and Amy. While in the hospital after Amy was born in 1976, Nelson had a roommate, Margaret Beckwith, whose husband was then-Dodge County Judge Dan Beckwith.

Nelson chatted with Beckwith when he came to visit. While they were talking, Beckwith indicated he’d be hiring someone part time that fall to work in the county judge’s office.

“I applied for the job and I got it,” Nelson said. “I worked with the ladies who processed traffic tickets and took payments and with small claims court. During the course of my tenure there, I decided to run for the Clerk of the District Court position in 1978.”

Nelson ran against the late Aaron Niebaum, who at that time had been an incumbent clerk for several years. Nelson and her supporters went door to door campaigning.

She won the primary election with approximately 25 votes. During the automatic recount, Nelson gained another three or four votes.

“It was unbelievable, because I knew virtually nobody in the county and he was from Fremont, so he had a lot of contacts and people who knew him,” she said.

After winning the primary, Nelson figured she wouldn’t have to worry about the fall election.

But the late Marilyn Ipson, then deputy clerk of the district court, garnered enough signatures on a petition to get on the ballot. Niebaum became a write-in candidate.

So Nelson and her supporters hit the campaign trail again.

That fall, Nelson won by about 900 votes.

Niebaum had approximately 900 write-in votes.

“If he wouldn’t have been a write-in, I believe Marilyn would have won,” Nelson said.

Nelson recalls her early days in the office.

The jury trial that involved the explosion of Fremont’s Hotel Pathfinder had just finished.

“When I took over, that case just went on appeal to the Supreme Court in Lincoln,” she said.

Nelson had been in office only a few months when a murder trial came to court.

She notes how diverse the job can be.

The district court clerk’s office processes a variety of court documents including those for: felony criminal cases, civil lawsuits, any type of civil litigation, divorces, paternity, child support and medical malpractice cases, foreclosures, protection orders and appeals from county court.

The district clerk’s office makes sure each case file that judges receive has all the documents in the order they were filed.

People can apply for a passport at the district court office. They pay court fines and costs, alimony and property settlements here. Name changes are processed in district court as well.

Despite that variety, many people are often less familiar with the district court clerk’s office than other offices.

For instance, people go to the county clerk’s office to register to vote or get a marriage license. They pay car taxes at the county treasurer’s office. The assessor’s office assesses the value of property for tax purposes.

“People know what those offices do,” Nelson said. “Unless you have a reason to come to district court, you won’t know that we’re here. Most people don’t know what district court does.”

Even so, the office filed more than 500 civil cases and more than 200 felony criminal cases last year.

“There’s a wide variety of cases and there are so many and they’re all so different,” Nelson said. “There’s always something to be learned every day.”

Nelson has seen many sad people and situations during her tenure.

“People come here and they’re at a low point in their life,” she said.

For example, they may be in felony criminal court and may be sentenced to prison. They may be getting a divorce. There may be disputes over visitation or child support.

She’s learned to leave the sad aspects of her job at the district court door when she heads home for the day.

“I don’t take it home,” she said. “There’s too much sadness.”

Nelson is an optimist.

“Life is good,” she said. “There’s a lot of good things in the world.”

Nelson has enjoyed working with her staff of three.

She’s also enjoyed working with four different district court judges: Mark Fuhrman, who retired in 1998; F.A. Gossett III, later appointed to the Federal District Court in Omaha; John Samson, who later became the district court judge in Blair; and, most recently, Geoffrey Hall.

People have enjoyed working with Nelson, too.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Linda for 44 years,” said Wegner, the new district court clerk. “She has always been a great leader in the ever-changing world of district court.”

Wegner appreciates Nelson.

“I admire her strength that withstood the adversity of the position,” Wegner said. “She always had a positive attitude which created an enjoyable work environment in spite of our dealing with people going through unfortunate circumstances.”

Wegner cited some of her predecessor’s other positive attributes.

“Her flexibility and generosity made it a pleasure to work for her,” Wegner said. “Her dedication and leadership provided a strong foundation for me and our office to continue to serve our community.”

The Nelsons’ daughter Melissa Wulf and her husband, Craig, live in Lincoln, where their son, Evan, is a senior at Lincoln Lutheran High School. Their daughter Amy Fiscus and her husband, Jeremy, live in Fremont and have twin daughters, Mya and Maira, seventh-graders at Trinity Lutheran School.

Besides continuing to work part time, Nelson looks forward to gardening and quilting.

She notes something else.

“When you win by 25 votes, then you want to make sure everybody gets out and votes,” Nelson said. “Don’t think your vote doesn’t count. It does. It’s important that you vote.”