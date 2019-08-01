Rep. Jeff Fortenberry heard comments and concerns regarding a number of topics Thursday afternoon at a town hall meeting in Fremont.
The 1st District congressman answered questions regarding gun violence, farming, trade, prescription drug costs and veterans issues.
But the topics that drew the most engagement from the audience of more than 100 people at Midland University's Wikert Event Center centered around election integrity and President Donald Trump's sometimes divisive and abusive rhetoric.
When asked by a veteran what has been done to protect elections, which drew applause, Fortenberry filled in a bubble on a sheet of paper and said, "With paper and pen."
He wasn't in favor of addressing the issue at a federal level but rather wants to see each individual state address the problem itself.
"Subsidies have been issued to help states address vote integrity," he said. "Beyond that, I'd like to see it left up to each individual state which has been working for a long time."
The final question of the hour-long meeting brought up the civility pledge which several members of Congress signed, including Fortenberry, who was asked what he would respond to President Trump if he came up to him and asked how he was doing.
The Republican said: "Congress is exhausted by certain behavior."
He mainly focused on the fact that he is holding town hall meetings during which both he and the audience have behaved in a civil manner.
"If we are not able to create the space needed then we will never be able to find reasonable public policy," he said.
The first question of the afternoon was asked by a grandfather who was scared for his grandchildren who had to go through active shooter training in schools.
"We have to not just see the hardening of windows but actually assess what is happening," Fortenberry responded.
Farming and trade were also topics of concern.
One comment voiced the concern that while the 2018 Farm Bill legalized commercial production of hemp, no bank in Nebraska can do business with hemp farmers who produce nutritional grains eventually bought and sold in stores across the nation.
Fortenberry said it was a valid concern and promised to, "think this through."
He was confident on his stance on trade, however.
"The day of reckoning with China is here," Fortenberry said. "It has caused maybe a rift in ag country. Overall I think they are patient but want the president to hurry."
The meeting began with a slide show during which Fortenberry told of his recent visit to the Mexican border in El Paso where he said he saw some of the detention areas where people were housed.
"They were holding facilities, not cages," he said.
He added that Congress dragged its feet to get the help to the border that was needed but once it did, there have been improvements.
"That help and the new agreement with Mexico and their new type of National Guard that they have developed has helped," he said. "Now we need to get back in front of the problem instead of the 9-1-1 situation we are in right now."