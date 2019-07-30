Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) will be hosting a summer town hall meeting on Thursday in Fremont.
The town hall meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center, 10th and Clarkson streets.
Fortenberry will give updates from Washington and answer questions and concerns.
“During this congressional work period, I am hosting town hall discussions across Nebraska's First District. I will give updates from Washington and answer questions and concerns. Many of the ideas expressed in town halls shape legislation on which I work. I hope to see you for an hour or so at one of the following locations close to where you live,” Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Committee; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration Subcommittee; and the State Foreign Operations Subcommittee.
The Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration Subcommittee is responsible for overseeing the Department of Agriculture, Farm Credit Administration, Farm Credit System Financial Assistance Corporation, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Food and Drug Administration and related programs.
Fortenberry has also planned town hall meetings in four other communities in Nebraska.
He will begin his tour at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the Bellevue University Military and Veteran Services Center in Bellevue.
Before arriving in Fremont, Fortenberry will hold a town hall at Noon Thursday at North Star High School.
On Friday, Fortenberry will hold a town hall at Noon at Norfolk City Council Chambers and at 3 p.m. at Columbus High School.