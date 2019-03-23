The Fremont Area Community Foundation announced on Friday that it had opened a “Fremont Area Flood Relief & Recovery Fund” to help boost recovery efforts from this past week’s flooding, both short-term and long-term.
It had also provided $50,000 from its “Fremont Forever Fund” to act as an initial grant to aid in flood relief and recovery efforts.
The Fremont Area Community Foundation generally helps community members raise money for charitable causes by allowing them to establish funds. The Fremont Forever Fund is a sort of general fund, consisting of all the money donated to the Foundation that were not designated to any specific fund.
The grant area includes all of Dodge, Washington, Burt, Cuming and Colfax Counties, as well as parts of Douglas and Saunders County.
To make a donation to the new fund, visit www.facfoundation.org/floodreliefrecovery.html. For more information about the fund, visit www.facfoundation.org. Donors can also send a check payable to “Fremont Area Flood Relief and Recovery Fund” to FACF, 1005 E. 23rd Street, Suite 2, Fremont, NE 68025. For more info, call (402) 721-4252 or email info@facfoundation.org.
The money in the Fremont Area Flood Relief & Recovery Fund “will be disbursed as needed as the community continues its efforts on flood relief and then going forward as we identify opportunities to rebuild and move the recovery forward,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
“Those monies will be used for very similar purposes to what’s already been collected by the Fremont Area United way, but also going forward, as we move into the recovery period,” Diers said.
“The Fremont area has experienced this outpouring of support in both volunteer energy as well as monetary donations,” Diers added. “We felt that it was important to play a role in that effort and hopefully spur giving.”
Meanwhile, others in the area continued to offer support to flood victims.
On Friday, an Elkhorn non-profit announced that it was providing free clothing to families at the Elkhorn Teacher Training Conference Center at 20650 Glenn Street in Elkhorn. It would be open again on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then again each day from March 24 to 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There were also some prom dresses available for those affected by flooding — text (402) 290-9293 for more information.