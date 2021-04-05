Fremont City Auditorium grand re-opening

The day before April Fools’ Day, the women wrote a note saying tables and chairs had to be set up for several hundred people for an event in the auditorium.

They left the note, figuring Williams would question them when they got to work at 8 the next morning.

But when they arrived the next day, they found Williams and his staff already working on the project.

Their April Fools’ Day joke had backfired, Winter said.

Williams and crew had set up half the tables and chairs needed.

The women helped the staff take them down.

Studt has a tender memory of an adult with special needs. The young man would go downstairs to Studt’s office, which was in the auditorium’s lower level.

“He called me the ‘lady in the basement.’ Even after I no longer worked here and I’d run into him, I was still ‘the lady in the basement,’” Studt remembered.

The three women said they like the renovated auditorium.

“I love it,” Winter said. “It’s beautiful. I love the colors. I like the fact that there’s no carpet. It’s just cleaner with this new floor.”