Fremont City Auditorium grand re-opening

As she looked around the newly renovated Fremont City Auditorium, Sandra Koski imagined how excited her daughter, Kim, would have been.
Sandra Koski was among several area residents who gathered Saturday morning for the auditorium’s grand reopening. Kim Koski spearheaded the renovation as director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, a position she had until her death in January.
It took 1 ½ years to complete the $3.87 million project, which came in more than $400,000 under budget.
The renovation includes:
• a new roof;
• new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system;
• fire sprinkler system;
• main floor restrooms with handicap accessibility;
• newly refurbished main area with technology and a movable wall that can divide the area in two;
• new meeting spaces;
• cater-friendly kitchen.
• Entries and exits that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.
Dedicated in 1937, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has served generations of Fremont-area residents. For decades, people have come here for a host of activities from wedding receptions to pancake feeds and volleyball games.
Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, whose dad Moostach Joe hosted polka parties in the auditorium for years, talked about the building’s importance to the city.
“It’s always been a community gathering spot for Fremont,” Spellerberg said. “I’m proud today, because the Fremont City Auditorium will continue to be a gathering spot and a place for events here in Fremont.”
Funds for the project came from a voter-passed $2 million bond issue; a $1,125 million Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development; and a City Council-approved budget of $750,000.
Spellerberg thanked Fremont voters who passed the bond issue.
“I’m proud that we’re under budget,” Spellerberg added. “That’s always a good thing.”
During his comments, Spellerberg paid tribute to Koski.
“We remember her today for her hard work in getting to where we are. This was her baby. She loved the city auditorium and put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this,” Spellerberg said.
Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, thanked city staff for their work and Cheever Construction of Lincoln, the project’s general contractor.
“You really did a phenomenal job and we’re really hoping these updates will take us 50 years into the future,” Schwanke said.
Justin Kurtzer, president of Cheever Construction, expressed his appreciation.
“This is a monument to the city of Fremont and important to the people so we’re truly honored to be a part of it,” Kurtzer said.
Kurtzer thanked Jon Dybdal, project supervisor for Cheever, for his hard work.
“This was a challenging project. You did an amazing job,” Kurtzer said.
Kurtzer also paid tribute to Koski.
“She was so energetic and excited about this coming to fruition, “Kurtzer said. “Hopefully, she’s looking down today and proud of her accomplishments.”
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton, who described Koski as the lifeblood of the parks and recreation department, talked about a Needs Assessment and Feasibility Study.
The study, conducted in 2015, was made to decide the future of the auditorium, which needed repairs.
With an average of 170 events each year, renovation became the choice.
Newton remembered a study finding which indicated that the stately building “had great bones.”
“Can you imagine if this building could come to life and tell us the stories that have gone on in this building?” Newton asked. “Can you imagine the history that we would hear from the bones of this building? It would be awesome.”
Vicki Brown, former senior office assistant, Virginia Studt, former recreation coordinator, and Dorothy Winter, retired senior office assistant for the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, relived some memories.
Brown noted that annual and once-in-a-lifetime events occurred in the auditorium.
All sorts of classes took place here including: macramé, candle making, china painting, belly dancing, exercise, gourmet cooking and calligraphy. Dances, holiday parties, receptions, boxing matches, basketball games and pro-wrestling events occurred here, too.
Years ago, the city auditorium housed the senior center and nutrition site.
Studt remembers when seniors’ birthdays were celebrated with cake. The parks and recreation department would buy birthday cakes from the former Vienna Bakery owned by the late Fremont Mayor Art Peters.
“As a joke one day, he sent a cardboard angel food cake to us,” Studt remembered. “Ever try cutting a cardboard angel food cake?”
Studt could only imagine the look on her face as she wondered: “What am I going to do? I’ve got all these people and a cardboard cake.”
Brown and Winter remember another joke that didn’t go as planned.
Back then, the late Willie Williams was custodian at the auditorium.
The day before April Fools’ Day, the women wrote a note saying tables and chairs had to be set up for several hundred people for an event in the auditorium.
They left the note, figuring Williams would question them when they got to work at 8 the next morning.
But when they arrived the next day, they found Williams and his staff already working on the project.
Their April Fools’ Day joke had backfired, Winter said.
Williams and crew had set up half the tables and chairs needed.
The women helped the staff take them down.
Studt has a tender memory of an adult with special needs. The young man would go downstairs to Studt’s office, which was in the auditorium’s lower level.
“He called me the ‘lady in the basement.’ Even after I no longer worked here and I’d run into him, I was still ‘the lady in the basement,’” Studt remembered.
The three women said they like the renovated auditorium.
“I love it,” Winter said. “It’s beautiful. I love the colors. I like the fact that there’s no carpet. It’s just cleaner with this new floor.”
The auditorium's main area features a light and airy look with walls painted in a neutral tone.
Newton, who steadily watched the renovation construction, said he first had sad memories when seeing the seating and stage being covered.
“But they’re still there,” Newton said. “The old basketball floor is still underneath this one.”
Newton pointed out something else.
“A hundred years from now when they go through the next remodel — they’ll tear it up and say ‘What the heck were those people thinking? This is a beautiful floor.’… They are still there (the seats, stage and floor). They can use them someday,” Newton said.
Newton publicly thanked Kim and Sandra Koski, the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department advisory board and Friends of the Fremont Area Parks.
He asked attendees to think of Friends groups — like those that raise funds for the parks and the library — during the Big Give fundraiser, coordinated by the Fremont Area Community Foundation in May.
“Without their efforts and their fundraising events, things like what we do in the city wouldn’t be possible,” Newton said.
Newton encouraged his listeners to make more memories in the auditorium.
Brown, Winter and Studt later pondered what Koski would think of the renovated auditorium.
“I think she’d be very pleased,” Studt said.
Sandra Koski considered how her daughter would react to the re-opening.
“She would have been bouncing off the walls all week about just getting ready for this,” Koski said. “She would have been so excited. She probably would have had confetti coming from the ceiling if she could — a big splashy deal. She was very excited about this remodel and how it would turn out. She probably would have had me making 3,000 cookies.”