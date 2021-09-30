Fremont City Council approves change to 2021 budget, denies liquor license

The Fremont City Council approved a change to the 2021 budget and denied a temporary liquor license for an Archbishop Bergan Catholic School football game at its meeting Tuesday.
Finance Director Jody Sanders said an amendment to the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021 that was approved in September 2019 was needed for the refunding and reissuing of bonds.
“This year in particular, with $75 million in bonds being reissued, there was not room in the budget for that purpose,” she said.
Sanders said as the reimbursement counts as an expenditure for the budget, an amendment was needed by the end of the year to comply with the State Budget Act.
Additionally, Sanders said the gross savings provided by the reimbursement totaled $14.5 million in interest.
“Short of doing bond refundings and this kind of thing, we normally don’t have to do this at all,” she said. “But this year, it kind of tipped us over the top and as we were going through the budget process and filling out the budget forms, that became painfully obvious.”
The council approved to waive the amendment’s second and third readings before approving it altogether with a vote of 7-0. Councilmember Vern Gibson was not present at the meeting.
During the consent agenda, the council pulled an item for discussion to grant a special designated liquor license for Bergan’s homecoming game this Friday.
Assistant Principal and Activities Director Chris Rainforth said alcohol was planned to be served at the northwest corner of Heedum Field prior to and after the game at 7 p.m.
Rainforth said the area would be doubled-fenced and that people could not leave the area with alcohol. He also said a security person would be on duty to card attendees.
Although Rainforth said the concept hadn’t been done before at the school, he said the homecoming game typically brings back alumni.
However, members of the public expressed concern at the selling of alcohol at a high school football game.
“We tell kids not to drink, and then we set the example,” Brenda Ray said. “I think it’s a very, very poor request and I hope you will deny it.”
George Nechodomu said he also didn’t believe the concept was appropriate for the setting.
“Take it to the college level. Take it to the professional level,” he said. “We don’t need it at high school events.”
Susan Jacobus said she was also concerned about having alcohol available.
“I don’t have an issue with the tailgating section of it when it comes to the university, but when it comes to the high school, it’s a different playing field,” she said.
Councilmember James Vaughan questioned what the council would do if a school like Fremont High School were to bring forward a similar idea next year.
“What about the liabilities associated with that?” he said. “What kind of a precedent are we setting?”
Councilmember Brad Yerger made a motion to deny the application, which was approved unanimously by the council.
The council also had first reading on the potential five-year renewal of the Business Improvement District, initially formed in 2016. City Administrator Brian Newton said public comment would take place on Oct. 13.
BID Board Chairman Tom Coday spoke to the council and said the 11-member board, comprised of local business owners, had learned a lot over the years and that he would give a presentation at the next meeting.
“The one thing that we’ve learned is that it’s very difficult to complete large projects when it’s all volunteer, and that’s one reason why we got together with MainStreet (of Fremont).”
Coday said the BID, which plans projects for downtown Fremont, was asking for a $66,000 increase to pay for a joint director position with MainStreet.
“They’ll be able to spend the time it takes to do the job, and we can get a quality person for that kind of money to work 25 hours a week and work for both groups,” he said.
Councilmember Glen Ellis, a former member of the BID, said he didn’t have a problem with paying the organization, but felt uncomfortable handing them a “blank check.”
“I’m behind the BID, I want it to be successful because if it’s successful, my business is successful, my building’s successful,” he said. “But I don’t like throwing money into a hole not knowing where it’s going, what’s going to be done.”
Ellis said he felt the BID needed to have a stronger plan in place for what projects it wanted to use its funding for.
“I know I’ve talked to Councilwoman (Sally) Ganem about the creative districts that are available through legislation,” he said. “But before we can even apply for those, we need a strategic plan in place.”
However, Councilmember Mark Legband said the BID would be able to provide more information at the next meeting’s presentation.
“They have some projects, but they can’t start looking at things before knowing they’ll have the money to do it,” he said.
Although Yerger made a motion to continue first reading to the council’s next meeting, the vote failed 3-4. A motion to hold first reading passed 5-2.
The council also approved a preliminary replat at the Fremont Technology Park at required 70% of its square footage flowing into the detention cell to have completed construction prior to any further replat of Outlot A.
After the vote, the council approved a final replat at the Tech Park after amending the resolution with the previous condition and to remove utility easements.
In other news, the council approved having City Clerk Tyler Ficken act on temporary expansions for liquor license applications and an interlocal agreement for joint parking lots with Fremont Public Schools.
During the meeting, Mayor Joey Spellerberg also announced the September Service Awards, which included honoring Power Plant Shift Supervisor Dan Nemecek for five years of service; firefighter/EMT/paramedic Peter Kafoneck for five years; librarian Elisa Cruz for five years; and Public Services Superintendent Mark Vyhlidal for 40 years.