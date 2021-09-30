Fremont City Council approves change to 2021 budget, denies liquor license

The Fremont City Council approved a change to the 2021 budget and denied a temporary liquor license for an Archbishop Bergan Catholic School football game at its meeting Tuesday.

Finance Director Jody Sanders said an amendment to the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021 that was approved in September 2019 was needed for the refunding and reissuing of bonds.

“This year in particular, with $75 million in bonds being reissued, there was not room in the budget for that purpose,” she said.

Sanders said as the reimbursement counts as an expenditure for the budget, an amendment was needed by the end of the year to comply with the State Budget Act.

Additionally, Sanders said the gross savings provided by the reimbursement totaled $14.5 million in interest.

“Short of doing bond refundings and this kind of thing, we normally don’t have to do this at all,” she said. “But this year, it kind of tipped us over the top and as we were going through the budget process and filling out the budget forms, that became painfully obvious.”

The council approved to waive the amendment’s second and third readings before approving it altogether with a vote of 7-0. Councilmember Vern Gibson was not present at the meeting.