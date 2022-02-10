 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Council

Fremont City Council approves contract to start levee repairs, creating library project committee

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a contract with Sawyer Construction Company to start making permanent repairs to a levee southwest of the city at its meeting Tuesday.

Customer Service Director Lottie Mitchell said the City of Fremont took ownership of the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee shortly after the flood of March 2019, which breached it in two locations.

The purchase was made with three goals in mind, the first being rehabilitation, Mitchell said.

“All of the trees have been removed 15 feet from the toe of the levee on both sides, grass has been established and the street department has been mowing and maintaining that and will continue to do that moving forward,” she said.

The second goal is to extend the northern edge of the levee, which would curl around to the north and end at Ridge Road.

“We are 60% complete with design, the hydraulics study has just come back, and so we’ll compare our design to what the hydraulics study says and be able to move forward from there,” Mitchell said.

Although the engineering and design of the extension has been fully funded, Mitchell said its construction has not found a funding source at this time.

The final goal, which Mitchell said is the aim of the contract, is breach repairs, the first being identified along Emerson Estates.

“The fill material that was put there, they determined to be quite suitable,” she said. “They’re going to skim some unsuitable material off the land side, replace it with a more suitable levee material, fix the slope and the grading and establish grass.”

The second breach site is located at the northern side of the levee, Mitchell said.

“That will be fully excavated down below the level that the levee currently sits at and all new material replaced,” she said.

After sending them out on Jan. 13, the city received nine bids to repair the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee, ultimately choosing Sawyer’s bid of $168,992.

However, Mitchell said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state of Nebraska will reimburse 90% and 5%, respectively, of the cost, leaving the city with a fiscal responsibility of $8,449.60.

“This is a heck of a project for us for only $8,400,” Councilmember Mark Legband said. “This is amazing, so good job.”

When asked by Councilmember Brad Yerger as to whether work would begin before or after the spring thaw, Mitchell said an end date of September 2022 was selected to avoid any risk of flooding conflicting with the project.

The council also unanimously approved the creation of a Library Project Selection Committee for the Keene Memorial Library Expansion Project.

Although MCL Construction was initially hired as a construction manager at risk (CMAR) for the project last November, City Attorney Travis Jacott said the city needed to meet requirements from the Political Subdivision Construction Alternatives Act.

As a result, the contract’s authorization was denied and the new policies and procedures for the CMAR method were approved on Jan. 11.

The committee, selected by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, will include Councilmember Sally Ganem, interim City Administrator Jody Sanders, Director of Public Works Dave Goedeken, Library Director Laura England-Biggs, Tetrad Property Group Project Manager Alex Henery and Library board member Linda McClain.

“This is a part of the procedure that is required by state statute, and it’s a committee that, as the resolution indicates, reviews the proposal and makes recommendations to the council for final approval,” Jacott said.

An amendment introduced by Yerger changing Sanders’ title from “city administrator” to “interim city administrator” passed 5-3, with Legband and Councilmembers Mark Jensen and Dev Sookram voting against.

The council also unanimously approved an ordinance amending city code after wards were redistricted last year.

“A city engineer will put together the correct boundaries in those ordinances,” Jacott said. “So this is just revising those ordinances to conform with the changes we made back in November and doing it in advance of the primaries in May.”

In other news, the city approved an purchase agreement with Dodge County regarding Allo Communications’ lot at Fremont Technology Park.

The council’s next meeting will be Feb. 23 on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

