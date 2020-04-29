Fremont City Council approves design plans for Joint Law Enforcement Center

Fremont City Council took an important step toward getting visual designs for a proposed Join Law Enforcement Center during its Tuesday meeting.
Council approved architectural designs from Kansas-City based architectural group Police Facility Design Group. Initially, the resolution introduced to the council asked to approve 35%, or $151,252, of the city’s $432,146 share for the contract to go toward design development services.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors is also helping pay for the design. During its April 23 meeting, it approved a $385,146 payment to go toward hiring the design group.
That money will go toward schematic designs and development services for the joint law enforcement center, which will be used to give the public a better idea of what the building will look like before going to the general election vote in November to decide if the project should move forward.
Several council members raised concerns about allocating such a significant amount of money for the project all at once.
Councilmember Glen Ellis recommended approving the contract with a stipulation that the architectural group completes schematic designs first before moving onto design development services.
Schematic designs would require a smaller investment for both the city and county upfront. It would cost the city around $64,821, or 15% of its share to hire the group, to move forward with schematic designs.
Police Facility Design Group President James Estes likened the schematic designs to a “Hollywood prop.”
“There is a good idea on the outside, but there isn’t an indication as to what it looks like on the inside,” he said.
Taking it a step further would push the project into design development. Estes said this option would give the public the most detailed idea of what the project would look like.
“This is the 35% percent milestone,” Estes said when discussing the design development stage. “Everything that goes into that project is known, so the contingencies get smaller. Generally speaking, the number we estimate at the end of the design development phase details everything about the project.”
Overall, Estes said moving forward into design development gives the public the best idea about what they are voting for.
“If you believe you have the need, and I believe that’s known, even if the voters don’t approve it doesn’t make the problem go away,” he said. “You usually don’t waste the money, you just have to learn about what went wrong.”
Councilmember Susan Jacobus asked Estes what he would propose as the bare minimum. Estes said he believed that “you can never have too much detail.”
“When looking at my government, I want that plan thought out,” he said. “I want to know what they’re going to do. I want to make sure they have the information necessary to advance the plan they are trying to sell me.”
Ellis agreed that the need to renovate the city’s police station is there, but he was hesitant to move into design development without first getting some form of public response.
“I’m just hesitant to go to the next step before we get an idea here,” he said.
Estes said taking a project through to schematic designs may be beneficial when getting initial public input, but he believed moving forward through design development was the best option for the council.
“I do believe there will be value to going through design development before going through the public,” he said. “The gain isn’t necessarily with the public. If you take it through, you’re going to know that through the bond referendum that project will work with you.”
Ellis said he liked the idea of moving forward through the schematic design phase so the council may provide the public with an opportunity to have a town hall and discuss the design before refining it further.
“Maybe we can bump this up to design development during the summer, but we could pay 15% now,” he said.
Councilmember Brad Yerger agreed that hosting some form of a public forum is important, considering there hasn’t been an opportunity for the public to do so yet.
“We didn’t have a public input regarding the Joint Law Enforcement Center,” he said. “Having some form of picture to see would be helpful, especially for the discussions that we have not had.”
However, Yerger noted the city has already taken a significant amount of bonds out already.
“What’s paramount is making sure we’ve done due diligence in public input on this,” he said.
Ellis introduced a motion to approve the resolution with a stipulation that would allow the design group to move forward with schematic design on a June deadline. After schematics are completed, progress on design development would pause to allow the council to gather public comment. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Mark Jensen.
“We’re going to know a lot more after we have schematics,” Ellis said.
Estes added that if the council chooses not to move forward with designs, they may terminate the contract with his design group and only be required to pay for work completed.
The motion passed 7-1, with Yerger voting in opposition.
Council also approved the second reading of an ordinance introduced by Jensen and Councilmembers Linda McClain and Mark Legband that would introduce time limits to city council meetings.
The ordinance, if passed, would limit each council member to speak only five minutes per agenda item. Councilmembers would gain an additional five minutes to speak after public comment.
Jensen clarified a comment he made during the last council meeting regarding contact he had with other council members prior to the bill’s first reading last week.
Last week, Jensen said “The people who are against this have known for two weeks and my phone has been dead. It’s as much on them as it is on me.”
He clarified that he was referring to fellow council members, not members of the public.
Jensen added that the decision to introduce the ordinance was not a knee-jerk reaction. He added that the ordinance will fall under rules that can be suspended under rule of council, which requires a three-fourths majority vote.
“There are items that will come up that will include more extensive dialogue than this will permit,” he said. “I urge council members to approve this to second reading and make necessary prep for when it’s added to rules of conduct.”
Ellis said he didn’t believe this was the way the council should address long meetings. He recommended looking at alternatives such as implementing sub-committees.
“Simply hashing it out in meetings is not the solution and putting time limits on it is not the solution,” he said. “I can not put my vote behind this and I really don’t think this is a good way for the council to move forward.”
Despite his opposition, Ellis said he appreciated Jensen’s efforts in bringing the issue to the forefront for the council to address.
“It’s a good thing we are bringing this to the table,” he said. “ I appreciate the efforts on all sides. This is where compromise comes into play.”
Councilmember Michael Kuhns noted his support for the ordinance, saying “there are five of us who want our voices to be heard and we don’t feel there is time for us to do that.”
Yerger said implementing time limits would omit debate and runs counter to the oath council members took and the citizens they represent.
“Part of the problem isn’t because we’re discussing items, we’re discussing them because they haven’t been aired and vetted before coming to us,” he said.
McClain said she believed one positive that’s come out of the ordinance has been a dialogue.
“I do think there has been discussion and dialogue at least,” she said. “I feel like tonight has been a little better, so I appreciate that. I appreciate everyone’s openness to work out a solution.”
Legband introduced a motion to approve the motion through second reading, which was seconded by Kuhns.
The motion passed 5-3, with Jacobus, Yerger and Ellis voting in opposition.
The bill will now move to final reading, where it will be voted on during the May 12 council meeting.
At 12:46 a.m., nearly six hours into the council meeting, a motion to adjourn was introduced by Kuhns. The motion was approved unanimously.
