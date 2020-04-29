Fremont City Council approves design plans for Joint Law Enforcement Center

Ellis agreed that the need to renovate the city’s police station is there, but he was hesitant to move into design development without first getting some form of public response.

“I’m just hesitant to go to the next step before we get an idea here,” he said.

Estes said taking a project through to schematic designs may be beneficial when getting initial public input, but he believed moving forward through design development was the best option for the council.

“I do believe there will be value to going through design development before going through the public,” he said. “The gain isn’t necessarily with the public. If you take it through, you’re going to know that through the bond referendum that project will work with you.”

Ellis said he liked the idea of moving forward through the schematic design phase so the council may provide the public with an opportunity to have a town hall and discuss the design before refining it further.

“Maybe we can bump this up to design development during the summer, but we could pay 15% now,” he said.

Councilmember Brad Yerger agreed that hosting some form of a public forum is important, considering there hasn’t been an opportunity for the public to do so yet.