Fremont City Council approves height exceptions for cement elevators

The fund is currently being proposed to fund the hiring of six firefighters. It has around $1.3 million in money that was collected in case of litigation from an immigration ordinance approved by voters in 2010.

Sanders said there was a misunderstanding that the ordinance wouldn’t be enforced or continued if the funds are taken away, which isn’t the case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These were funds that were set aside and taxpayers were taxed at the time in anticipation of a legal battle,” she said. “And as it has been mentioned tonight, there is no legal battle to fight.”

Sanders said the city would only see litigation if it were to change the ordinance in any way. If a legal battle were to occur, she said state law allows for a lid exception.

“If something were to happen and we needed additional legal fees for some reason or had to pay a judgment based on that ordinance, as long as it’s enforced the way that it’s being enforced today, there’d be no reason for additional litigation,” Sanders said.

Councilmember Brad Yerger thanked Sanders and staff for their explanations on the budget but said he was frustrated at the amount of information given, as well as the timeframe of the budget.