Fremont City Council approves liquor license for future downtown axe-throwing venue

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a liquor license application for an axe-throwing venue set to open in downtown Fremont at its meeting Tuesday.

Owners Chris Becker and Jay Fedde plan to open That Axe Throwing Place at 550 N. Main St., which will also include a bar and space to hold events.

City Clerk Tyler Ficken said the Fremont Police Department’s investigation found no issues with issuing the license and recommended approval and recommendation to Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

When Councilmember Brad Yerger asked about safety issues with alcohol and axe-throwing, Becker said the lanes are 16-feet deep and are separated by a chain-link fence.

Additionally, Becker said the servers are trained to identify problems and have the right not to sell alcohol, which is not permitted by the lanes.

“As far as training for axe-throwing, we are looking into bringing in a gentleman that would train staff to properly show people how to throw axes and just help with the running of the lanes,” he said.

Yerger made a motion to amend the resolution to include language regarding the safety and certifications required by the company, which was approved 7-0. Councilmember James Vaughan was not present.

“As somebody who’s golfed and bowled and had balls flying around all over the place, this doesn’t look terribly much more dangerous than that and is probably better controlled than that is,” Councilmember Mark Jensen said, to which Becker agreed.

The council also approved several items concerning the city’s comprehensive plan and unified development code, as well as a change of zone.

Part of the matter included a request to amend the plan’s future land use map to designate an area south of County Road T between Somers Avenue and U.S. Highway 275 as light industrial instead of general commercial.

After the change’s unanimous approval, the council discussed changes to the UDC in relation to contractor and construction yards.

Planning Director Jennifer Dam said she had spent time working with Yerger since the council’s last meeting on the changes, which included removing construction and contractor services as a limited use from the general commercial district.

Yerger said he agreed with a majority of the changes, but had a few requests for the council to consider, including adding the verbiage “without creating a public safety hazard.”

“The language that we’ve got is helpful, but maybe adding a little bit more about public safety would be beneficial,” he said.

An amendment to add the language was approved by the council, as well as another to add “cement paving contractor services” to the list of services. The council unanimously approved the changes to the UDC.

The council also approved a conditional use permit for a child care center at 1737 and 1741 E. Military Ave., which will each provide care for 12 children.

The Fremont Planning Commission unanimously approved recommendation of the permit on the condition that the play area is surrounded by a 6-foot tall opaque wooden fence.

The fence’s addition was due to a nearby neighbor, who had issues with a previous nearby daycare and made comments at the meeting as well.

The council also unanimously approved an ordinance to sell a Fremont Technology Park lot to Boulevard Boys Properties and held first reading on the sale of a lot to Allo Communications with a 5-2 vote, as Councilmembers Yerger and Glen Ellis preferred to continue the reading.

During the meeting, Mayor Joey Spellerberg also announced the October Service Awards, which included five years of service for Christine Taylor, office associate at FPD; five years for Sonia Vanderworth, library assistant III at Keene Memorial Library; 20 years for Linda Menard, senior office associate with the street department; 10 years for Scott Weddle, power plant operator III; and five years for Adam Justice, power plant operator III.

