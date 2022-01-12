Fremont City Council approves new hiring process for library expansion project

The Fremont City Council approved redoing the hiring process for a construction manager for the Keene Memorial Library Expansion Project at its meeting Tuesday.

The council had initially approved a resolution to hire MCL Construction as a construction manager at risk (CMAR) at its meeting on Nov. 30, 2021.

City Attorney Travis Jacott said it was discovered after the contract was approved that certain statutory requirements by the Political Subdivision Construction Alternatives Act had to be met in order to use the CMAR delivery method.

"Since we did not comply with that act, the authorization of the contract with MCL, authorizing the mayor to sign it, I believe it should not be authorized at this time so that we can comply with the act," he said.

After the council unanimously denied authorizing MCL's contract, Jacott said it then had to adopt policies and procedures for design-build and CMAR contracts, including how to go about receiving bids for projects.

The council also unanimously approved the resolution along with a couple of small amendments made at the recommendation of Jacott.

The last resolution unanimously approved by the council in regard to the matter selected the CMAR method for the project and following the procedures put in place.

Cassie Paben of Tetrad Property Group, an Omaha-based real estate agency working with the library on the project, said she didn't have an issue with the new protocol, calling the delay a "hiccup."

"There's some things that came to light with it, but overall, I don't see a massive impact to the library project," she said.

Paben said requests for proposal could be received by the end of February, with a contract for a general contractor ready in March.

Although he called the issue a "slight setback," Mayor Joey Spellerberg said it was important to make sure the council complies with all state laws on the project, which he praised for the teamwork involved.

"Yes, I wish we could have caught this, but we need to make sure we dot the I's and cross the T's," he said. "... We need to take a couple of steps back to make the progress we need."

The council also approved purchasing a 2.9-acre tract of land from Outlot 2 of the SunRidge Place's second addition to use for a potential future project to widen Luther Road.

Public Works Director David Goedeken said when the plat was originally developed for SunRidge, the city requested land that included a drainage ditch running parallel to the property and Luther Road in 2017.

"In the future situation where we need to widen the road or where we want to develop shoulders to build sidewalks along the road as it exists today or basically just to improve the ditch, we would need a portion of the property that they were attempting to plat for those improvements," he said.

With the land set aside, Goedeken said the purchase agreement was submitted to the city with an appraisal of the property for $190,000, later negotiated down to $170,000.

Councilmember Brad Yerger criticized the process for lacking an executive session, which he said was held for the purchase of property near the auditorium and fire station.

Yerger also said as a project for Luther Road was not budgeted for, he was not in support of the purchase, calling it a "bad deal" for citizens.

"This administration and this council couldn't find $250,000 to fund firefighters, but we can immediately a couple of months later find the money to pay an exorbitant price for land that we may or may not ever use because if we don't widen the street, we'll just be mowing it," he said.

Like Yerger, Councilmember Glen Ellis also said the purchase was being conducted improperly.

"I'm not against it fully, doing it the right and proper way, but I believe we will be breaking municipal code tonight if we continue this," he said.

Jennifer Bixby of Don Peterson and Associates, developers of SunRidge, said the decision to redo its plat and hold the space was made at the city's request.

"The vision of council and staff at that time was that our city is going to grow, that we need that space as a community," she said. "We didn't have to do that."

With the side of the subdivision, Bixby said a replat will be conducted soon as plans start to move forward.

"If you guys do not want the land, we just need to know. We've been waiting five years," she said. "We just need to know because we're going to develop it, it will be in our plat."

Councilmember Sally Ganem thanked Bixby for the renegotiated price and said the land was needed as Luther Road increases its traffic.

"If we don't buy, we're going to be stuck with just caring for it," she said. "And so I'm afraid that not buying it is going to have greater consequences than purchasing the land now."

Echoing Ganem's concerns, Councilmember James Vaughan said he was also in favor of the purchase.

"I think we ought to get it while it's good and strike while the iron's hot," he said.

Although a motion to continue the item indefinitely failed 2-6, a motion to approve the purchase passed 6-2, with Yerger and Ellis voting against.

The council also approved hiring Twohig Law for legal services and prosecution of city ordinances.

Jacott said as Dodge County stopped prosecuting ordinances last summer, he and FPD, Dodge County Attorney's Office and Dodge County Court staff developed and implemented procedures.

To save costs, Jacott began searching for an attorney close to the courthouse to take over the process, determining that Steve Twohig would be the best fit after talking with Police Chief Jeff Elliott and other attorneys.

"Steven, I've gotten to know him a little bit over the past few months and he was a guy that just fit the job perfectly," he said.

Although Yerger and Ellis were critical of the fact that a bid process was not held due to the estimated costs of $2,000 to $5,000 per month, the hire was approved 6-2, with the two voting against.

The council also unanimously approved authorizing an agreement with Speece Lewis Engineers to hold a condition inspection of the Bell Street Viaduct and make recommendations.

Goedeken said repairs are needed to the viaduct, which is facing structural issues and potholes. He said the company was hired due to the services it can provide.

During his update to the council, Spellerberg said the Fremont Municipal Airport's terminal will be ready in late February or early March.

"It's great to see all of the improvements going on at the airport," he said. "I have enjoyed following the progress so far."

Spellerberg said the improvements have been a collaboration between city staff, the council, Airport Advisory Board and the Federal Aviation Administration for more than eight years.

"Our airport really is one of the front doors to our community, provides over $10 million in annual economic impact and supports over 90 jobs related to airport activities," he said.

At the meeting, Jeff Peterson's appointment to the Airport Advisory Board was approved by the council 6-2, with Yerger and Ellis voting against in regard to the appointment process.

"He's always had a genuine love for his hometown," Spellerberg said. "He said a modern, updated airport is a big part of any city that wants to grow and he's hoping his involvement on the board can help that along."

Spellerberg also updated the board on the city applying for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants to pay for the positions of six new firefighters.

Currently, Spellerberg said Executive Assistant and Grant Coordinator Angie Olson was working with Fremont Fire Department on the application, which is due Feb. 1.

"We have been working extremely hard on getting all of the necessary information for those SAFER grants completed," he said. "We'll hopefully hear on those six positions that we're applying for by this spring, hopefully May or June."

With FFD, Spellerberg also recognized Capt. Jamie Meyer, who had his last day on shift during the weekend after almost 30 years in the role.

"He did a tremendous job and I appreciate all of the work that they're doing out there in our fire department," he said.

Finally, Spellerberg told the council that the city had received a few applicants for the city administrator position and a "good amount" for the utility manager role.

Although he said there weren't enough applicants to keep the process moving forward, Spellerberg said he would set up a mayor' committee for both of the positions and keep the council updated.

Spellerberg thanked interim City Administrator Jody Sanders and interim Utilities General Manager Troy Schaben for their work.

"Both have hit the ground running and done a great job in keeping Fremont moving forward and doing what we need to do to get the job done," he said. "So I appreciate all of their help as we keep it going."

