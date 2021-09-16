Fremont City Council approves new member, biennial budget

Councilmember Mark Legband thanked Sanders and her staff for their work on the budget, as well as the fire department and union.

“We are going to hire six new people, and I really appreciate you guys’ effort to try and work with the city and help us with the grants and do whatever you can to help us out,” he said.

Yerger noted that the 23rd Street and Yager Road project was still included on the budget’s capital improvement plan, as he said the council had voted to remove it.

“Moving it out rather than getting rid of it doesn’t seem to be what we originally said,” he said. “Our motion wasn’t to move it out to ‘24, our motion was to move it out, and so I’m curious as to why we didn’t follow the council’s discussion on this matter.”

When asked by Legband, Sanders said the project could be brought back by a future council if a funding solution is discovered.

“I do not want to spend $10 million, $15 million on it,” he said. “But in future years if they figure out a cheaper way, a better way to do it, I would probably be in favor of that.”

After the motion was unanimously approved by the council, Yerger made a second motion to also strike the $2.5 million hangar facility project from the CIP.