Fremont City Council approves new member, biennial budget

The Fremont City Council appointed a new councilmember to Ward 3 and approved its 2021-2023 budget at its meeting Tuesday.
James Vaughan was sworn in after his recommendation by Mayor Joey Spellerberg was approved 6-1, with Councilmember Brad Yerger voting against.
Spellerberg announced Monday that he had selected Vaughan from four applications for the seat, which was left vacant by Michael Kuhns after his resignation on Aug. 11.
“Tonight, I am pleased to be appointing James Vaughan to fill the vacancy and represent city council Ward 3,” Spellerberg said. “James Vaughan is a seventh-generation resident of Dodge County and a nearly lifelong resident of Ward 3.”
At its next meeting on Aug. 31, the council accepted Kuhns’ resignation and a formal notice of vacancy was published, allowing residents of Ward 3 to apply for the position until last Friday.
“Though not a requirement, I conducted an in-person interview with each applicant, as well as called them yesterday, thanking them for applying and notifying each of them of my intentions,” Spellerberg said.
In 2017, Vaughan was selected to fill another vacant seat on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, which he served through the end of 2018.
“Based on his Fremont history and experience, I have no doubt James will serve Fremont and serve the constituents of Ward 3 to the highest standard,” Spellerberg said. “I would ask the city council tonight for your approval.”
Although he didn’t disagree with Spellerberg’s selection, Yerger said Vaughan’s name wasn’t included in the agenda and that the council was only notified the day prior.
Additionally, Yerger said he thought Vaughn was put in an awkward situation with so many critical and complex items on the agenda, including the budget, that he would have to vote on.
“Public-elected councilmembers typically have at least a month to observe and several weeks to prepare, days at least, not a few hours to prepare for acting in their role as a city councilmember,” he said.
The council also approved the city’s biennial budget with a vote of 6-2, with Yerger and Councilmember Glen Ellis voting against. The budget saw its final reading, with the first two held on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7.
Spellerberg said he had met with citizens about their concerns throughout the budgeting process, which he said included property taxes, public safety and improving streets and infrastructure.
“I’m pleased to present a budget for final reading tonight that focuses on these three priorities,” he said. “The budget does not increase the tax levy, adds six firefighter positions and doubles the amount of money we have budgeted for street maintenance.”
As using immigration defense funds is no longer an option to fund the firefighter positions, Spellerberg said the local firefighters union had offered to provide a grant specialist to apply for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant and would meet with the city this week.
“I look forward to starting work on the SAFER grants immediately,” he said. “It’s great to hear that we have a very good chance at receiving these grants.”
Spellerberg also said the finance department and department heads had found ways to cut back to allow funding the positions if SAFER grants are not awarded.
“This final budget balances the needs of our city and sets us up for a bright future, and I ask city council to approve the budget and move it to final reading,” he said.
Finance Director Jody Sanders said she and her staff worked on the budget for the last nine months and that parts had been approved by various boards and commissions.
“A lot happened behind the scenes, but there were items brought to the council for discussion,” she said. “And up until mid-July, we received fairly limited reply back.”
Sanders also presented a list of changes that had been made to the budget from the last meeting to fund the positions, which she said predominately included the Fremont Fire Department.
“The fire department is also delaying a vehicle purchase and the library materials purchases during the expansion project will be reduced,” she said. “And the amount that we had in the budget was the amount that was suggested by the library director herself.”
Councilmember Mark Legband thanked Sanders and her staff for their work on the budget, as well as the fire department and union.
“We are going to hire six new people, and I really appreciate you guys’ effort to try and work with the city and help us with the grants and do whatever you can to help us out,” he said.
Yerger noted that the 23rd Street and Yager Road project was still included on the budget’s capital improvement plan, as he said the council had voted to remove it.
“Moving it out rather than getting rid of it doesn’t seem to be what we originally said,” he said. “Our motion wasn’t to move it out to ‘24, our motion was to move it out, and so I’m curious as to why we didn’t follow the council’s discussion on this matter.”
When asked by Legband, Sanders said the project could be brought back by a future council if a funding solution is discovered.
“I do not want to spend $10 million, $15 million on it,” he said. “But in future years if they figure out a cheaper way, a better way to do it, I would probably be in favor of that.”
After the motion was unanimously approved by the council, Yerger made a second motion to also strike the $2.5 million hangar facility project from the CIP.
“It appears that we’re earmarking the use of fund revenues for something that voters have not even had a chance to weigh in on,” he said.
However, the motion failed with a 3-5 vote, with Yerger, Ellis and Councilmember Vern Gibson voting in favor.
In discussing the approval of the budget, Yerger said the schedule and planning process demonstrated “poor administrative leadership.”
“The council was not to be allowed to be an effective participant until far too late in the process,” he said. “The council had to initiate and schedule three extra budget meetings to afford public input and council discussion.”
Although Yerger said he saw some positives to the budget, including the tax levy and firefighter positions, he said it took the council’s interference to avoid using the immigration defense fund.
“Bottom line for me, this budget process has been about as transparent as a lump of coal, and it still contains too many faults,” he said. “We’re not following the council’s instructions.”
Ellis seconded Yerger’s comments and said he was “extremely disappointed” by the budgeting process, which he said took a step backward from previous budgets.
“It took the council to come together and vote for three additional meetings so that the citizens could have their voice,” he said. “That wasn’t going to happen with the mayor. It took the council to bring those meetings in front of you.”
Ellis also said the city had a habit of over-budgeting and using the excess for capital, which he said was “failing” the people of Fremont, and wanted to see the city return to an annual budget.
“It is our duty as a council to make sure that we take care of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens, and I don’t believe we’re doing that right now.”
Councilmember Sally Ganem said she believed the city did need to study whether a different organizational structure would allow it to find the funding it needed.
“There are ways that we can do it, so it does allow some of that time,” she said. “Otherwise, you’re going to take from everyone to make this happen, and that’s unfortunate.”
Councilmember Mark Jensen said he didn’t believe there was anybody who was 100% happy with the budget, whether it was councilmembers, city staff or the public.
“I will swallow hard and I will support the staff on this budget,” he said. “This process needs to look different two years down the road, I don’t think anybody disagrees with that.”
Yerger made a final motion to fund the first year for the firefighter positions, but the vote failed 3-5, with himself, Ellis and Gibson voting in favor.
Spellerberg disagreed with the motion, saying that the city was working on the SAFER grants and that the council just needed patience.
“Does that mean everything in this budget is giving everybody everything?” he said. “No, but we have to look at this in a prudent manner.”
Along with the budget, the council also approved setting the final property tax request, a 1% increase in base limitation on restricted fund authority for the budget and committing a fund balance for large capital improvement projects in the future.
The council also held final reading and approved a 2.7% increase to Fremont’s gas tax rates effective Oct. 1.
City Administrator Brian Newton said the increase was to provide more funding for capital improvements in the aftermath of last winter’s polar vortex.
The council also had final reading and approved a change of zone and annexation for property near Deer Crossing, as well as a final plat.