Fremont City Council approves port authority agreement, hears library update

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement to apply for an inland port authority and heard an update from Keene Memorial Library at its meeting Tuesday.

“This is just a first step tonight of a long-term process that would allow us to be considered to be one of the up to five inland port authorities,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said.

The agreement, announced last week, will allow the city and Dodge County to apply for a port authority later this year. The Dodge County Board of Supervisors also approved it at its meeting Wednesday.

After the passing of the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act in May 2021, Nebraska allowed for the creation of up to five inland port authorities within the state.

An inland port authority would act as an economic hub near areas of transportation and would be governed by a board.

“By pursuing this opportunity, the city of Fremont and Dodge County are designating an area of focus for industrial development for the future and creating a mechanism for the development of infrastructure,” Spellerberg read from the testifying letter he wrote last year.

Fremont is proposing to place the port authority southeast of the city, near the Union Pacific Railroad. The area has been accounted for in the city’s comprehensive and land use plans.

If selected, the mayor would choose a board for the port authority, which would then be approved by the city council and county board.

A study from the Greater Omaha Chamber estimated that 12 projects on the site during a 10-year period could result in $917.5 million annually during the construction period and $872.1 million in annual local impact from operations.

Spellerberg said the area would take truck traffic into consideration to avoid impacts to the city and that he plans to engage and educate the public on the port authority.

Al Sawtelle, chairman of the Greater Fremont Development Council Board of Directors, said the GFDC had been working on the topic for a year and that the landowners in the proposed area had signed a memorandum of understanding.

Many times, Sawtelle said manufacturers come to the GFDC looking to relocate with shovel-ready land.

“Through this port authority and the monies that they’ll receive, they can develop the infrastructure, if that’s what they want to do, they can build buildings, they can lease land,” he said.

GFDC Executive Director Megan Skiles said more companies are looking at Fremont and Dodge County as an opportunity for growth and expansion, whether they’re established or incoming businesses.

But Skiles said Nebraska often loses quality projects to other states due to lacking the necessary infrastructure.

“This act will allow our region to begin planning and give us a tool to think ahead of development instead of being reactionary,” she said. “It will take time and effort to come to fruition, but it will allow us to plan and focus our industrial development for the next decade.”

With the area located within Ward 4, Councilmembers Brad Yerger and Sally Ganem said they had both received questions on the port authority, but were in favor of it.

On Dec. 13, Ganem went on a tour with Spellerberg and Dodge County Board Chairman Bob Missel to a port authority in Kansas City, where they learned more about the concept and its benefits.

“What they’ve done is absolutely amazing,” she said. “We have the same kind of opportunities here, and I would be saddened if we let it slip away because there’s so much potential.”

With the library update, Director Laura England-Biggs said it saw 122,000 items checked out in 2021, up 10,000 from last year. Online downloads made up a quarter of its circulation and were up 6,000 this year.

“I think that speaks to a lot of COVID time, people who are still not as willing to come out, but they’re willing to download on their devices,” England-Biggs said.

England-Biggs said the library’s children and young adult material was up 7,000 in 2021.

“I don’t know why, but I’m glad,” she said. “I think that’s great there’s more kids’ books being read.”

While the library saw an increase in membership by 52, England-Biggs said it had more weeding, or discarding books that are out of date or in bad condition, than purchasing in 2021.

“We didn’t keep up with replacing those at the same rate, but Elisa (Cruz) has been working her way through the adult nonfiction collection, which has been neglected for years,” she said. “So I think that explains the increase in the discards.”

And while the library experienced a decrease in programming by 100, with 134 programs in 2021, England-Biggs said more people showed up to the events.

“People are hungry for even Zoom storytime,” she said. “It’s not the same, but it replaces that in-person experience when you can’t get out.”

England-Biggs said while computer use was down, Wi-Fi visits were up 3,000, website visits were up 30,000 and public printing up was up 4,000.

“I think that’s a testament to the number of people doing resumes and job applications online and trying to take those with them to their interviews,” she said.

Yerger said the statistics demonstrated the need that the Fremont community has for the library.

“I think they demonstrate the vital services that have been provided to the community and that you and your staff should be commended for what we’re seeing tonight with regard to the modifications and changes and the usage of the library,” he said.

Ganem also thanked England-Biggs and the library, library board and volunteers for their work.

“Great job with the library and all that you’ve done and the growth that you’ve seen, even in COVID,” Spellerberg said. “And it is an exciting time for the library right now, especially with the renovation coming up, so a lot of great things to look forward to.”

The council also unanimously approved a reduction in the food and beverage tax from 1.25% to 1%.

“Good news: It’s not often that we come before you and ask you to reduce a tax,” interim City Administrator Jody Sanders said. “But in fact, sales at local restaurants have been so robust, we’re in danger of going over the amount that’s set out in state statute.”

To avoid the $700,000 lid, Sanders said the change would be effective April 1 to give restaurants the opportunity to reprogram cash registers.

In regard to the tax, councilman Glen Ellis expressed support at designating the money to a community project, something he said he’d seen in other Nebraska communities such as Norfolk.

“When that bond finishes, the tax goes away unless there’s another bond that comes up that we want to make life just nicer to live in Fremont,” he said. “And so I approve this very much tonight, but I just wanted to put that seed out there that I’ve had a lot of constituents ask me about this.”

After a proposition from councilman James Vaughan to skip the ordinance’s second and third readings, the change was approved.

“Thank you Fremont for shopping local,” Spellerberg said.

The council also unanimously approved changes to the guidelines, applications and scoring matrix of the Keno Grant at the request of the Keno Advisory Committee.

“When the committee met last October to review the applications, there were lots of concerns and questions on the best way to use the funds to reach the most organizations throughout our community,” Grant Coordinator Angie Olson said.

Olson said the revisions focus more on community betterment for the proposed projects, which are now required to state how they would achieve that.

“All of the projects that are funded need to have a community betterment aspect,” she said. “So we’ve kind of honed in on what that means within the application process.”

The changes also lower the annual cap from $10,000 to $5,000 to accommodate for more organizations and require applicants to include a summary of past awards, which will be weighted in the scoring matrix.

“So if you’re a new applicant, you’ll score a little bit higher in that area than someone who’s received in the past,” Olson said.

As a member of the committee, Mark Legband, council president, thanked Olson for her work on getting the changes made for the Keno Grant.

“It is getting harder to determine who gets what, so I like your changes and I appreciate the work you’ve done on them and I think it looks good,” he said.

The council also unanimously approved a Local Option Economic Development Loan of $200,000 for Wheelhouse Solutions, or My Central Supply, pending its approval of the loan agreement.

Olson said MCS provides various products including janitorial supplies, chemicals and equipment, food service products, office furniture, and print, imaging and technology supplies.

MCS, which also provides free training for customers, has been in business for two months since owners Amy and Justin Brown sold their previous company, Bluffs Sanitary Supply, and moved from Scottsbluff.

“Our biggest focus right now is to grow our business in Fremont first and cover about an hour around us and obviously grow from there,” Justin Brown said.

In Fremont, the company plans on creating eight new full-time positions and retaining its four full-time roles. It has secured $500,000 in commercial lending, as its estimated cost for year one is $1 million.

Ellis, who received a Local Option Economic Development Loan in 2015 for Milady Coffeehouse, said he was in favor of granting it to a small local business.

“I appreciate you guys picking Fremont and I wish the best of luck to you guys,” he said.

The council also approved extending the FurEver Home’s animal control contract by two months.

Sanders said the organization and Police Chief Jeff Elliott had met during the last two weeks to go over the contract.

“Both sides agreed in principle that things were working, but there were a couple of things on each side that folks felt the need to kind of tweak,” she said.

As a result, Sanders said the two parties decided to extend the current contract as-is to buy time to continue negotiations.

The council also approved Spellerberg’s recommendations to reappoint Phil Bang to the Building Code Advisory and Appeals Board, Tim Schulz and Sandi Proskovec to the Citizen Advisory Review Committee and Aaron Paden and Dian Hillis to the Parks and Recreation Board.

“I thank all of the volunteers willing to step up and am pleased to be able to present these reappointments tonight,” Spellerberg said.

Additionally, the council also approved Spellerberg’s appointments of Nicholas Morris and Zachary Klein, who received standing ovations, as captains of the Fremont Fire Department.

In other news, the council also unanimously approved a five-year agreement with Southwest Power Pool for point-to-point transmission service from Cottonwood Wind Energy Center and Fremont Municipal Airport’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan and held a second public hearing for a Community Development Block Grant project at Business Park.

The council’s next meeting will be held 7 p.m. Feb. 8 on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0