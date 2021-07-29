Fremont City Council approves restriction of parking near mailboxes

The Fremont City Council had a final reading for and unanimously approved an ordinance to restrict parking near curbside mailboxes at its meeting Tuesday evening.
While the original version of the ordinance, introduced by Councilmember Glen Ellis on June 29, changed the Fremont Municipal Code to state that no person could park within 15 feet of a mailbox, the final amendment removed the limit.
The final and approved ordinance states that "[n]o person shall park any vehicle so close to any curbside mailbox that the vehicle hampers access of postal employees to any curbside mailbox."
"If we were to put the 15 feet on both sides, then that would restrict parking in a lot of streets right now, and that would cause some major issues," Ellis said. "So I think as it sits right now, I'm happy with the ordinance change."
From the last reading, Ellis said a suggestion was also taken from citizens to make the ordinance only apply to curbside mailboxes.
"So with the recommendation coming from our police chief to keep this vague and just essentially give them some room to write a ticket or at least issue a warning, I think this is the best solution that we can come up with tonight," he said.
Other councilmembers, including Sally Ganem, agreed with the change in the ordinance's language to allow for more police discretion in its enforcement.
"There isn't 15 feet of space where I live between some of the mailboxes, so if you basically had 15 feet required, no one would be able to park," she said.
Councilmember Mark Legband said he liked the new language used in the ordinance.
"If you just talk to people, most of the time it can be ironed out and fixed," he said. "But right now, I think it's a start. I like it and I think it's a good start."
Councilmember Brad Yerger said he believed the ordinance was a "good step" in regard to giving the city and Fremont Police Department more opportunities to deal with the issue of prevention from mail delivery.
"I know that Chief [Jeff] Elliott supports it, and I do as well," he said. "I'm glad we made the change last week to say curbside only. That was an issue that was an oversight, and I'm glad we fixed that."
With the development of more subdivisions in Fremont, Yerger said he wanted the city to do a better job at making sure which side of the streets are marked for parking.
"I'm glad that we're attempting to take some first steps here to give law enforcement an opportunity to at least deal with the circumstances," he said. "Hopefully it'll be a neighborhood-friendly type of environment that only requires a warning."
Councilmember Michael Kuhns agreed with Yerger's comments on the ordinance acting as a first step.
"I know it's going to be problematic with the way the mailboxes are set up, but I agree that this is at least a first step that we can take, and then we can modify it from there to try to resolve those problems," he said.
Brian Greunke, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers' Branch 89, said he appreciated the ordinance and said even 10 feet of space is fine for mail carriers' vehicles.
"The only problem that we have other than them bursting into flames is we do not have rear windows," he said. "So if we have to back up, it becomes a safety issue."
The council also approved an ordinance amending the municipal code to adopt the 2018 International Code Council's codes.
Although the ordinance would typically require three readings before approved, a staff request to suspend the rules and move to final readings was approved.
Don Simon, chief building inspector and floodplain manager, said the city would change its Uniform Plumbing Code and Uniform Mechanical Code as part of the 2018 International Building Code Series.
"They come in three-year cycles, but the main reason this year is that the state passed the 2018 series, and they've become somewhat aggressive over the last three or four years with adopting new code books and are further going to enhance that later next week," he said.
The added language concerns different areas such as submittals to the state fire marshal and state architect, licensing for plumbers and offering tests for subcontractors.
Simon said the ordinance needed to be passed as he is going before the State Urban Affairs Committee next week.
"I would have had this probably a month ago, but we ran it before the Building Code Advisory Board and then we waited a month to run it before the Planning Commission," he said. "So this really should have been here two weeks ago, four weeks ago."
The council also approved Mayor Joey Spellerberg's recommendations to appoint Becky Pence to the library board, Adam Macpherson to police sergeant and Michelle Wiese and Jennifer Greunke to the Utility and Infrastructure Board.
Although he voted to approve the nomination, Yerger said he was concerned about the representation distribution with Greunke's appointment, as she and many others are from Ward 1.
"When we look at elected officials, we do elect by ward and we give representation as best we can across the city equally," he said. "This would seem to be one of those that on every board and commission that we make, that probably ought to be a criteria, to look at whether or not we’re getting uniform representation across the city."
The council also approved three resolutions authorizing an agreement with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to administer Community Development Block Grant funds to Care Corps' LifeHouse.
The three items, which covered different projects, were amended by Yerger to include language stating that funding from the CDGB funds, not the city, would be used.
In other news, Spellerberg gave three July service awards to Stephanie Ramirez-Garcia, customer services assistant, for five years of service; Jeff Rasmussen, senior engineering associate, for 20 years of service; and Chris Holt, heavy equipment mechanic for the Street Department, for 10 years of service.