Fremont City Council approves restriction of parking near mailboxes

"There isn't 15 feet of space where I live between some of the mailboxes, so if you basically had 15 feet required, no one would be able to park," she said.

Councilmember Mark Legband said he liked the new language used in the ordinance.

"If you just talk to people, most of the time it can be ironed out and fixed," he said. "But right now, I think it's a start. I like it and I think it's a good start."

Councilmember Brad Yerger said he believed the ordinance was a "good step" in regard to giving the city and Fremont Police Department more opportunities to deal with the issue of prevention from mail delivery.

"I know that Chief [Jeff] Elliott supports it, and I do as well," he said. "I'm glad we made the change last week to say curbside only. That was an issue that was an oversight, and I'm glad we fixed that."

With the development of more subdivisions in Fremont, Yerger said he wanted the city to do a better job at making sure which side of the streets are marked for parking.

"I'm glad that we're attempting to take some first steps here to give law enforcement an opportunity to at least deal with the circumstances," he said. "Hopefully it'll be a neighborhood-friendly type of environment that only requires a warning."