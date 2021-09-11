Fremont City Council approves salaries after three nights of discussion

“The array studies themselves reflect the city’s approach to how those arrays are done and how that affects salaries throughout the city,” he said. “And they’re available to you if you want to go review them, I’m just saying right now they’re protected information rightfully under the Open Meetings Act.”

Ellis said he didn’t believe releasing the arrays to the public would be a danger.

“I just want to make a very informed decision, and I don’t feel I can make that decision without looking at that,” he said. “And I just don’t see how it’s affecting union negotiations.”

However, Councilmember Jensen said councilmembers were free to meet with McDuffee and see the arrays before voting on the ordinances.

“You can go in there and look at it,” he said. “It’s protected, it just can’t be public, but anyone on council can go look at that at any time.”

When asked by councilmembers about the cemetery workers’ positions jumping up 6.5%, McDuffee said the position had previously been underpaid.

“It was one that historically we hadn’t kept up with the market, we hadn’t kept up with what other people had done,” she said.