Fremont City Council approves temporary contract for virtual building inspections

The Fremont City Council approved a six-month service contract with the Institute for Building Technology and Safety for virtual building inspection services at its meeting Tuesday.

“This is a way to help the city out in an interim period when you’re short-staffed,” IBTS Municipal Services Director Chris Miller said. “It’s not meant to be a solution for the future, but it is a future-looking solution because it is something that combines technology along with a traditional inspection.”

Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said the Building Inspection Department has faced staffing vacancies, including the resignation of Chief Building Inspector Don Simon.

“We have an opening of an electrical inspector that we’ve been unable to fill for the past six or so months,” he said. “We’re at a critical stage where we’re not getting things done on the third floor.”

Facing an emergency, Wimer said the city spoke to a couple of companies about providing services to get through the short term until one or more of the positions were filled.

“We decided to go ahead and hire IBTS to come in and help us with virtual inspections,” he said “... They’ve been working for us since last week, Monday, they came in and started helping us with building inspections.”

IBTS would charge about $100 to $150 for each inspection, with an estimated $70,000 for the total services over the six-month period with 20 to 25 inspections each week.

When asked by Councilmember James Vaughan about how the virtual inspection process works, Miller said they’re conducted through Microsoft Teams.

“We record the inspections for posterity and also for training and learning purposes,” he said. “And then we guide the contractor through the inspection to ask him or her to show us the different aspects of the job that’s under inspection.”

Miller said IBTS has been conducting the virtual inspections across the country since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since last week, Miller said he’s been working daily with the city on scheduling inspections and advising staff on the best practices to operate as efficiently as possible.

“This is a supplement at this point,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “It’s not boots on the ground by any means, but it’s a good bridge for the gap that we need.”

Planning Director Jennifer Dam said Fremont’s issue is common, as other communities such as Washington County, Blair and Valley are also experiencing staffing issues with building inspectors.

“We’re all meeting and working together to try and find some solutions,” she said. “We will be talking about perhaps interlocal contracts to help each other out, but this is a solution that we could implement right away.”

When asked by Councilmember Glen Ellis as to why an emergency was called with Simon’s resignation three weeks ago, Wimer said the city was not aware of him leaving until his very last days.

“It came to a point where Don left and we were in dire straits right away,” he said. “And within a matter of days, I could tell you that we had contractors pulling their hair out because we just ‘have the staff or the manpower to be able to get it done.”

If he had waited, Wimer said a company would not have been able to come on board until next year.

“So I felt it necessary. I thought it was an emergency,” he said. “Otherwise, we would have been even farther behind, at least up to a month if we wouldn’t have done it when we did.”

Councilmember Brad Yerger expressed legal concerns with IBTS already performing inspections prior to the council’s approval.

To remedy the situation, Yerger proposed changing the contract’s date from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14 and filing a separate payment claim for services provided prior to the meeting.

“At least at that rate, we would still be, albeit with this modification, putting in a contract that council approved as of tonight,” he said.

Miller said he would support the amendment to the resolution, which were both approved 6-1 by the council. Councilmember Mark Jensen was not present.

The council also unanimously approved an agreement with Omaha Public Power District for marketing and meter agent services and transmission congestion services.

Jeff Shanahan, superintendent of the Lon D. Wright Power Plant, said Fremont has an energy agreement with NextEra at the Cottonwood Wind Farm and was eligible for taking credit for capacity.

Additionally, Shanahan said Fremont was also working with the Southwest Power Pool on transmission paths.

“Now that we have that established and we’re working through that to get it finished, but we’ve been OK’d with that, we want to recover some of those costs associated with it,” he said. “So we’ve asked OPPD to provide us those services.”

Shanahan said the five-year term would start on March 1. After concerns were raised that the price was not made public to prevent trade secrets, the council briefly went into executive session to discuss the matter.

The council also voted to continue discussion for the purchase of a tract of land that is part of the SunRidge Place’s second addition.

The city previously asked to set the land aside for roadway and stormwater purposes, including a potential widening or improving of Luther Road. Its estimated price is $190,000.

However, Spellerberg said he received multiple calls from councilmembers on the item.

“We need to take a little more time to look at this purchase and make sure we consider our options,” he said. “Council meetings are to get business down, and I don’t feel at this point we’re ready to move on this item at this stage.”

Although Yerger made a motion to continue contingent on a Luther Road project being added to the city budget and capital plan, the vote failed 3-4. A vote to simply continue the item was unanimously passed.

The council also approved a resolution establishing the board members of the Downtown Business Improvement District for the next two years.

The new board members are Berta Quintero of Reinita Restaurant, Sam Heineman of Dodge County Realty Group and Daniel Cech of Petersen Body Shop.

The BID’s renewal was approved by the council earlier this month after several meetings of discussion. The three new board members will bring its total count from 11 to 14.

Over the next two years, Spellerberg said the BID will look at its boundaries, equitability and projects, as well as its structure.

“I just want to thank our three new board members coming on and I look forward to seeing the new things going on in our BID and our downtown district,” he said.

In other news, the council held final reading for and approved a zone change request from DPA Auctions at 900 Bud Boulevard.

During his mayor’s comments at the beginning of the meeting, Spellerberg said members of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Academy were present.

Last week, Spellerberg said he and other city staff assisted the high school juniors in writing a resolution or ordinance on various city topics.

“I appreciate the chamber for doing that and thank you for those that are in attendance tonight,” he said. “It’s great that you’re a part of the process.”

The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

“This will be our last meeting here before Christmas,” Spellerberg said, “so for Fremont and council and the public, I hope you have a great holiday season.”

