Fremont City Council approves time-limit ordinance

Jensen responded, saying "if you're coming in with 10 questions to staff, you're not making any phone calls during the week."

Yerger said he can personally attest to making numerous phone calls to city staff and administration prior to meetings. He said those efforts have been successful on some occasions. Other times, the discussion still makes its way to the floor during debate.

"I think it's important we have the debate and discussion between staff and council and if we stifle that in any way we aren't serving the public in the fullest extent," he said.

Councilmember Michael Kuhns said he didn't believe this ordinance limited speech. Instead, he saw it as a means to provide each council member with the same opportunity to speak.

"From my past experience, I've had my finger on the button for 40 minutes before being called on," he said. "I think this is needed, but it ought to go around the room before going all night between two council members."

Jacobus said council members weren't elected to cut meetings short.

"We were elected to discuss each and every item," she said. "We've been guilty of dragging discussion into the weeds and beating it half to death."