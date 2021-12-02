Fremont City Council approves two-year renewal of BID, split of city administrator role

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a new two-year extension of the Downtown Business Improvement District at its meeting Tuesday.

“I just want to thank the efforts that have been made in regard to this item from council, the public,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “And I think it was just a good example of how we can continue to move forward and keep Fremont growing and moving forward.”

The BID, initially created as a board in 2016 to develop projects for downtown Fremont, originally asked for a new five-year extension of $66,000 provided annually, which was approved by the first two readings.

However, a new two-year plan keeping the BID’s annual budget at $48,000 was approved 5-1 by the board at its meeting Nov. 16 after protests were filed.

Some businesses were opposed to the budget increase and were critical of the BID’s projects, which they claimed were focused on Main Street and not on the edges.

Chairman Tom Coday said the BID arranged a meeting with everyone who filed a protest, which he said gave the board “good input” and ideas for different projects to look at.

“It really was a good meeting and it was good to talk to those property owners and explain what we’re doing,” he said. “Actually, they ended up talking a lot more than we did, but we listened to what they had to say and we changed the budget.”

BID Board member Vince O’Connor agreed with Coday on the effectiveness of having the meeting and listening to the public.

“It was set up at a bar, but nobody had anything to drink until after we finished,” he joked. “But it was really good.”

Pam Hopkins, whose law office is located within the BID, thanked Spellerberg and the council for listening to concerns.

“I think that this two-year plan appears to be a good-faith effort by the BID and the city council to address the scope and the purpose of the BID, and I welcome that compromise,” she said.

Hopkins also presented the council with protests she collected from business owners as reference for the BID’s next renewal.

“As the mayor and council move forward, I encourage you to carefully consider who you will appoint to the board for this next two-year term and to be mindful that those who express disdain and dismissal of public oversight and accountability have no business serving on a public board,” she said.

Councilmember Mark Legband thanked the BID for listening to concerns and making the necessary changes.

“It’s time for us to move forward and all work together to improve the downtown,” he said. “So I just want to commend you for doing that.”

Councilmember Sally Ganem echoed Legband’s comments about changing the budget.

“It takes a lot of guts to have a meeting with people who are opposing what your initial recommendation had been, and I think that’s good to open dialogue,” she said.

Daniel Cech, owner of Petersen Body Shop, said he believed the BID should have a more definitive plan for projects improving the downtown.

“To get the people behind it, you need to put a plan forward to them and give them some idea of where their money’s going to go instead of just saying, ‘Give us some money and eventually we’ll decide what to do with it,’” he said.

Cech also said he believed the BID needed more communication between the board and those inside the district.

“I don’t think anybody downtown really doesn’t want the BID or support it. I think it’s just that a lot of people in the outlined areas of the downtown have a problem with the way it’s been directed and handled,” he said.

Coday agreed with Cech’s comments and said the BID was also looking at a dual-tax plan depending on where businesses were located at within the district.

O’Connor emphasized the importance of having multiple avenues working together, citing the donation of $166,000 from the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau to BID, MainStreet of Fremont and the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I think what we really want to do is keep everybody happy, working together and moving Fremont forward,” he said.

After amending in changes recommended by City Attorney Travis Jacott, the council approved the BID’s renewal with a 7-0 vote. Councilmember James Vaughan was not present.

“I’d like to thank the BID for their work and just listening to the protestors,” Spellerberg said. “As we look at the future of the downtown, I think two years is a good amount of time to be able to come together and really create a plan.”

The council also had final readings for and unanimously approved several ordinances that would split the city administrator and utilities general manager positions.

Last month, City Administrator Brian Newton announced he would retire from his role on Jan. 3, 2022. Spellerberg announced at the following council meeting that he would split the roles, which were both held by Newton.

At a special meeting on Nov. 16, the council had first readings on the ordinances, which provided changed language to designate the new position.

Jacott said he had additional small changes, including designating that the city administrator, city attorney and utilities general managers would be administered by a negotiated contract.

“This resolves an issue that some councilmembers had concerning the ability for council to have input into those appointed officials after they’ve been appointed,” he said.

The council approved the ordinances, as well as another two adjusting their salary ordinances.

The council also approved a conditional use permit for a childcare center at StoneBridge Christian Church in conjunction with Pearl Academy.

Mitch Chitwood, executive pastor at StoneBridge, said the church had realized it had space that was “vastly underutilized” during the week.

“Through COVID, just like other businesses, nonprofits had financial strain, and so our church board looked to alternative sources of income,” he said.

Chitwood said StoneBridge was familiar with childcare, as two of its Omaha locations also had preschools.

Mary Katherine Hale, co-owner of Pearl Academy, said the daycare center serves about 100 children.

“We need more room and better space to serve our children,” she said. “And so we are really excited about the possibility.”

Hale said the space will act as an expansion for Pearl and that the larger space will help, especially with the older children.

“We really appreciate your consideration, and I believe that this is good not only for StoneBridge and Pearl Academy, but I believe this will be a really good decision for Fremont,” she said.

The council also approved another conditional use permit for the Shiloh Center, an adult day service facility. Legband abstained from the vote as his wife worked at the center.

Councilmember Mark Jensen said he was “intimately familiar” with the property, located inside his ward.

“it’s an area that I helped clean up during the floods,” he said. “I was in and out of that place for days, so this property is well-suited for what they want to use it for.”

The council also approved a zone change from general industrial to general commercial for DPA Auctions. Planning Director Jennifer Dam said the change was to allow the business to continue to sell vehicles.

In other news, the council approved a settlement with former Library Director Tina Walker and Technology Park lot sales with Awesome Koncrete and Selectel Wireless.

During the meeting, Spellerberg also announced the November Service Awards, which included five years of service for Veronica Trujillo, civil engineer; 15 years for Edward Patchen, power plant statistical technician, and Zachary Klein, fire lieutenant at Fremont Fire Department; and 20 years for John Leffler, heavy equipment mechanic for the street department.

Spellerberg also thanked members of the public for attending this year’s downtown Christmas Walk, which he said he attended with his family.

“I actually heard some great responses too from people outside of Fremont,” he said. “So it turned out to be I think a really great event for Fremont, and I want to thank all of those that were involved in making that happen.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0