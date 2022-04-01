Fremont City Council candidates to speak at meeting

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Candidates for Fremont City Council from Ward 3 will be participating in the forum format. Mark Jensen, Wayne Schwartze and Emily Sutej will tell a little about themselves, why they are running for this position and their vision for the City of Fremont with a question and answer time to follow.
The public is invited, and the group especially hopes voters from Ward 3 will attend to learn about these candidates.
For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.