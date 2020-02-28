Fremont City Council candidates to speak at Tea Party meeting

WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Susan Jacobus, Fremont City Council Ward 2 candidate, and Don Cunningham, City Council Ward 4 candidate, will be letting the group know a little about themselves and reasons they are running for office. Time also will be allowed for the candidates to take a few questions from the audience.
The public is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.