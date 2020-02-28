Fremont City Council candidates to speak at Tea Party meeting
Fremont City Council candidates to speak at Tea Party meeting

  Updated
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Susan Jacobus, Fremont City Council Ward 2 candidate, and Don Cunningham, City Council Ward 4 candidate, will be letting the group know a little about themselves and reasons they are running for office. Time also will be allowed for the candidates to take a few questions from the audience.

The public is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

