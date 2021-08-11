Fremont City Council continues budget discussion with public, staff

The Fremont City Council had further discussions and listened to a presentation and the public concerning its 2022-2023 budget at a special meeting Tuesday evening.
The discussion on the biennial budget began with comments from Mayor Joey Spellerberg on the outline of the budgeting process and his expectations.
Spellerberg said Finance Director Jody Sanders sent out a budget calendar laying out key dates and meetings required by the state to complete and submit the budget, which is due by Sept. 20.
The key dates include a meeting on Aug. 17, budget study session on Aug. 24, first reading of the budget on Aug. 31, second reading and public hearing on Sept. 7 and the third and final reading on Sept. 14.
“Jody and her staff have gone through this process many times over the last decade,” Spellerberg said. “Because of the negotiations with union contracts, the time needed to receive updated property valuations from Dodge County, staff has rightfully explained to us it is unwise to make assumptions on the budget until we have corrected and fully updated information.”
Despite the wait, Spellerberg said city councilmembers could ask staff questions on the process to have up-to-date information on making an informed decision.
“Personally, I have had many conversations with the finance staff to listen, to learn, to better understand this process and to learn from the decades of experience and expertise,” he said.
With extra meetings requested by the council, Spellerberg said members should listen to expert staff to be better informed as well as to the public who they represent in the legislative process.
“We will respect staff when it comes to the timeline and when it comes to the decades of experience that they have, and we will follow the process and have all councilmembers have a voice in this process,” he said. “All of us, including myself, must respect the budget process and understand that not everyone is going to get everything they want.”
Sanders gave a presentation to the board on the budget’s background, current trends and comparisons to other communities.
As part of the presentation, Sanders went over the different spending buckets the city has.
“A lot of the conversation that we heard last week revolved around, ‘We’d rather do this than that,’” she said. “And the problem with that is you can’t save money in one spending bucket and then move it over to a different spending bucket.”
The first bucket is the general fund, which is made up primarily of property taxes, as well as grants and fees. Sanders said the fund is used for governmental activities where the uses are not charged full cost.
In 2020, Sanders said 32% of the fund was made up of property taxes, which saw a large increase in 2018 due to developments across Fremont driving the valuation upward.
The second bucket is made up of special revenue funds, which are restricted to the purpose of the fund. This includes sales tax, road tax and funds for the Fremont Municipal Airport.
“So, ‘Let’s not build a runway, let’s do this,’” that does not free up those dollars to do something else,” Sanders said.
The final bucket is made up of utility funds, which includes standalone funds based on consumption and rates. The fund is used for activities where users are charged fully, including services like electricity, water, wastewater and gas.
Councilmember Glen Ellis questioned some of the contents of the general fund, including bond issues and COVID-19 relief money.
“It appears that our general fund gets muddied up with funds that should probably be taken out of the general,” he said.
Sanders responded by saying that funding spent to necessitate bond issues are taken out of the general fund initially, which results in reimbursements going back to the fund.
In creating the budget, Sanders said the city has to constantly make sure positive numbers are present.
“So we have to look at how we’re spending, what pot we’re spending from,” she said. “We have to be very careful as we go through this process.”
During public input, Jim Jackshaw said he believed the budget should have been presented to the council sooner.
“You don’t look at millions of dollars in one month and decide how to spend it,” he said. “That’s a problem. You look at it on an ongoing basis.”
Gloria Yerger named several budgeted capital projects and urged the council to look back on how effectively the city’s money has been spent to determine the best course moving forward.
“Whether the wasteful spending was thousands, tens of thousands or millions of dollars, cumulatively, these funds would go a long way in paying for the community’s fire and police, public safety needs and the infrastructure improvements needed throughout the entire community,” she said.
Don Bowen said he believed the city administrator and public works director positions needed to be separated. He also asked the city to look into hiring an official city attorney.
“We need to get back to having those positions staffed,” he said. “We need to reallocate the money that’s being spent back to where they need to be, not to the pretty-boy projects where the money’s being wasted.”
Paul Von Behren asked the council to try to differentiate spending and investing and respect taxpayers along with city staff.
“You’ve been given a short time frame, you’ve been given a lot of decisions to make,” he said. “And what we’re just simply asking is that you consider the other side.”
Donna Smith said the public would have chosen projects focusing on public safety instead of those that “only benefit a few.”
“Please don’t continue to waste our money,” she said. “Just make public safety and citizen welfare your highest priority, fix our streets for God’s sake and our drainage problems.”
Brenda Ray thanked Sanders for her presentation and brought up a quote from last week’s meeting that Fremont needed to be more attractive to outsiders.
“Attractive does not mean cosmetic beauty,” she said. “It means the safety of our citizens and it means the safety of people that visit our city that possibly need an EMT of some kind.”
Diane Paseka expressed her appreciation for the council and urged them to think long-term with the budget.
“If we don’t support that economic growth by making Fremont a desirable place to live, employers are going to have a hard time getting people to come, to bring their children to go to our schools, to live in our community, to feel safe and protected,” she said.
Councilmember Sally Ganem suggested that the city apply for grants from Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) in hiring more firefighters and police officers, which Spellerberg said had been explored in the past.
Councilmember Brad Yerger said he was appreciative of the public input and made a motion to ask staff to perform budget impact evaluations regarding fire, EMS, dispatch and police department personnel, as well as staff structure and property tax relief options.
“I would encourage the council to approve this motion tonight so that we could gather that information that’s responsive to many of the things that the public’s been raising, many of the things that council discussed themselves at the last meeting,” Yerger said.
The motion passed 7-0, as Councilmember Michael Kuhns was not present at the meeting.
Ellis said he appreciated Spellerberg’s opening comments, but said the budgeting process had been changed from years past, which included group meetings far in advance.
“If anything, I think we need to switch back to the way that we have been doing budgets, not in the direction that we’ve been doing now with less and less information coming to the council,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go and a very short time to get there.”