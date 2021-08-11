Fremont City Council continues budget discussion with public, staff

With extra meetings requested by the council, Spellerberg said members should listen to expert staff to be better informed as well as to the public who they represent in the legislative process.

“We will respect staff when it comes to the timeline and when it comes to the decades of experience that they have, and we will follow the process and have all councilmembers have a voice in this process,” he said. “All of us, including myself, must respect the budget process and understand that not everyone is going to get everything they want.”

Sanders gave a presentation to the board on the budget’s background, current trends and comparisons to other communities.

As part of the presentation, Sanders went over the different spending buckets the city has.

“A lot of the conversation that we heard last week revolved around, ‘We’d rather do this than that,’” she said. “And the problem with that is you can’t save money in one spending bucket and then move it over to a different spending bucket.”

The first bucket is the general fund, which is made up primarily of property taxes, as well as grants and fees. Sanders said the fund is used for governmental activities where the uses are not charged full cost.