Fremont City Council continues discussions on budget with public input

“That stuck with me, and that was carried with me as your mayor,” he said. “I’ll take the responsibility as in council not getting this earlier than normal.”

In discussing public safety, Spellerberg said the community needs to decide what level of service it needs and if it needs to be funded temporarily or tax based on the operational staffing levels.

“You can know and be reassured that my goal and priority is to try and bring all of this together, and like I said before, does that mean everybody is getting what they want?” he said. “No, but when I present my budget, council will have an opportunity to make amendments if they wish.”

Councilmember Mark Jensen thanked Spellerberg for his comments on the budget, which he said he expected to be one he could support.

“I believe everyone on council and city staff understands the importance of our public safety resources and that those resources are stretched thin and that it needs addressing in the very near future,” he said.

Councilmember Brad Yerger said he was appreciative of the city staff for working in a short time frame after receiving the budget, but was critical of having the council receive it on Monday and discuss it the next day.